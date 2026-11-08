Dave Chappelle’s Charlie Kirk Joke Prompts Response from Erika Kirk: Using the ‘Destruction of a Human Life’ as a ‘Punchline Is Beyond Disgusting’

After Dave Chappelle joked about Charlie Kirk's murder, Erika Kirk has responded to those using her late husband's death as a punchline.

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Great’“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” she wrote onSunday.

Also read Dave Chappelle Criticized for Comment on Charlie Kirk's Death

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives. ” China Box Office: ‘Resident Evil’ Retains Top Spot Over Quiet Post-Holiday Frame as Local Titles Wind DownShe continued: “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.

You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. ” Chappelle has been receiving backlash across social media after footage from his Friday show at Madison Square Garden — which was advertised as a phone-free experience that would require devices be stored away in Yondr pouches – showed the comedian quipping about Kirk’s death.

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“I feel fucked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker,” Chappelle said.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better. ” He continued: “I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way…I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!

’”ecently for laughing at a joke about Kirk during a Thursday episode of their show. The two released a joint statement on Saturday, writing that they “regret it” and “apologize.

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