Dave Chappelle joins the pack of lefty haters with a fetish for political violence

You can’t have a democracy without civil society, and you can’t have a civil society in which one large chunk of it is salivating at the prospect of murdering the other.

Dave Chappelle sits on celebrity row during Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York, May 21, 2025.

It’s been heartwarming to see, once these contentious midterm elections were past us, how the Democrats rolled up their sleeves and got right to work on delivering the things they’d promised: affordability, equal opportunity and world peace.

Also read Social media horrified by Dave Chappelle’s sick ‘joke’ about Charlie Kirk’s murder

“We’re not afraid to impeach Donald Trump . . . who continues to act like a king or an emperor,” Rep. Jamie Raskin declared after the Democrats’ big wins. For all their “Love Trumps Hate” sloganeering, what we’ve seen from leftists lately is pretty much all hate, aimed at anyone who counters their agenda — not just Trump, but his supporters, staff and donors. Quoth Chappelle on Saturday, from the stage of Madison Square Garden: “I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.

”, a husband and father, a speaker known for engaging his opponents with respect — and then handing them a microphone to let them speak, too. His real crime was that he entered college campuses, those bastions of leftist hegemony, and persuaded college students to think differently. Kirk paid the ultimate price for expressing conservative principles, and Chappelle is willing to approve that publicly — to his audience’s glee.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NYU professor Scott Galloway last week damned Trump ally Elon Musk as a “traitor to the West” and called for his public execution, a la Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Musk for enforcing Starlink’s The left’s real beef with Musk, of course, is that he bought Twitter, denying Democrats a monopoly on political speech while allowing others to express ideas the left dislikes.

It’s a notion eerily reminiscent of the Spanish Civil War, when leftists exhumed the bodies of nuns and put them on display, still in their habits, for public mockery.

After losing many sponsors, Welch and Sullivan issued a lame apology — but does anyone really believe they’ve repented of the sentiment? Sarah Palin was accused of murder for putting out a list of “targeted” congressional districts; Jeffries’ comment is at least as much of a threat.

If I had to guess, the Venn diagram of people who would cheer if Trump were assassinated, and those whose lawns bear “Hate Has No Home Here” signs, is pretty close to a circle. You can’t have a democracy without civil society, and you can’t have a civil society in which one large chunk of it is salivating at the prospect of murdering the other.

Advertisement

And it’s not just that this language is ugly and divisive: Democrats are actively promoting violence with this heated rhetoric. They are creating — deliberately, I think — a climate in which unstable people are encouraged to commit acts of violence against their political enemies, without leaving obvious fingerprints. saying he’d been “hearing voices telling him to kill President Trump,” my first thought was: “Were those voices on MS-NOW, Bluesky, or on Jennifer Welch’s podcast?

” It’s good for clicks and attention, but extremely destructive to the larger society — unless you think that what America needs is a bloody and vicious civil war.