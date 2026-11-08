Dave Chappelle Criticized for Comment on Charlie Kirk's Death

Comedian Dave Chappelle faces backlash after stating Charlie Kirk's assassination made him feel better during a New York City show.

Comedian Dave Chappelle faced immediate and severe criticism after revealing during a recent performance that he felt better following the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The remarks were made on Saturday night, September 14, 2025, to a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Chappelle, aged fifty-three, admitted to the crowd that expressing these thoughts was difficult and frightening for a public speaker. He explicitly stated that since Charlie Kirk was murdered, he has been in a significantly improved mood, a confession that drew laughter and applause from part of the audience despite the gravity of the subject.

Chappelle's Madison Square Garden Confession

During the performance, Chappelle addressed the unsettling nature of his own emotions regarding the violent death of a prominent political figure. He told the spectators that he did not ask to feel this way and was confused by his own good spirits while driving around after the news broke. The comedian noted that he knew he should not voice this opinion publicly but could not hide the fact that the event had lifted his mood. This admission occurred during a show that was advertised as phone-free, with attendees required to seal their devices in special pouches to ensure an uninterrupted experience.

Also read Free speech absolutist Charlie Kirk still cancelling people from beyond the grave

The performance marked the conclusion of Chappelle's 'Karmageddon' tour, which featured back-to-back shows in the metropolitan area. The setting of Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in the world, amplified the reach and impact of his comments once clips of the event began circulating online. Chappelle has previously discussed the trauma associated with public speaking and violent attacks on comedians, making this specific reflection on a political assassination particularly jarring for viewers who witnessed the video.

Immediate Backlash From Conservative Figures

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson was among the first to condemn Chappelle's remarks, highlighting the irony of the situation given past interactions between the two men. Johnson pointed out that Charlie Kirk had previously defended Chappelle after the comedian was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Kirk had publicly criticized the decision not to charge the armed individual who assaulted Chappelle, calling the act of political violence sinister and un-American. Johnson argued that Chappelle was mocking the very person who had supported him during a time of personal danger.

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Megyn Kelly, a prominent media personality, echoed Johnson's sentiments by resharing his criticism and labeling the comedian's behavior as despicable. The backlash extended beyond political commentators to include the family of the late Charlie Kirk. Erika Kirk, who became a widow following the fatal shooting of her husband, issued a strong statement condemning the laughter and jokes surrounding the assassination. She described the reaction of certain podcasters and comedians as disgusting and harmful to the foundation of democracy.

Erika Kirk Condemns Laughter at Violence

Erika Kirk emphasized that the loss of Charlie Kirk was not an abstract political event but a profound personal tragedy for her and their two children. She stated that the couple's family would live with the consequences of this act of political violence for the rest of their lives. Kirk argued that a culture that laughs at assassination displays a deep moral decay that threatens the principles holding the country together. She insisted that recognizing the value of a human life is necessary regardless of political disagreement and that such violence should never be tolerated or celebrated.

The widow's statement clarified that while political disagreements are normal, the normalization of lethal violence against public figures is a dangerous precedent. She urged the public to reject the idea that political differences justify physical harm. Her comments served as a stark reminder of the human cost behind the political narratives often debated in media spaces. The intensity of her response underscored the deep emotional scars left by the event on the Kirk family.

Context of Political Violence and Legal Proceedings

The incident involving Charlie Kirk occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event. Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while speaking to an audience. The alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty under current legal statutes. Robinson has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges brought against him. The legal proceedings are expected to be complex given the high-profile nature of the victim and the political context of the event.

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Chappelle is not the only media figure to face criticism for comments regarding the assassination. Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch recently faced backlash for jokes made on her show 'I've Had It' alongside co-host Angie Sullivan. The hosts mocked various cultural shifts following the midterm elections, including reading social media jokes about renaming landmarks and mocking Republican losses. Welch's comments included references to the assassination, which she and Sullivan later apologized for as insensitive.

Chappelle had previously acknowledged the shock of the event during his Netflix special 'The Unstoppable,' released roughly a year prior. He admitted that the shooting startled him and that seeing a figure like Charlie Kirk murdered in that manner was shocking for a talker by profession. The juxtaposition between his earlier acknowledgment of shock and his recent comment about feeling better has fueled the current controversy. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding free speech, political violence, and the responsibilities of public figures in addressing such tragic events.