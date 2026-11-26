Screenwriter Dave Callaham reveals early movement on a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, setting up future MCU storylines for Simu Liu.

Screenwriter and producer Dave Callaham has provided the first significant confirmation of active progress on a sequel to the hit Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This development addresses years of speculation among dedicated fans who have awaited official word on the project since the original movie's debut in 2021.

For five long years, audiences have wondered whether a follow-up to the successful 2021 film would ever materialize and, if so, what the timeline would be. Until this recent interview, there had been no official confirmation regarding a title, release date, or any substantial details about the upcoming production. However, Callaham's comments suggest that the project is finally moving from rumor to reality.

Also read Browns QB Shedeur Sanders surprises shoppers at Dave's Market in Cleveland with free groceries

Callaham Reveals Early Production Movement

Callaham stated that while the project is still in the early stages, the team is getting real movement on the sequel, a revelation that brings genuine happiness for those invested in the franchise. He emphasized that although this is just the beginning, the active momentum marks a distinct shift from previous years where only vague suggestions of a sequel existed. This is the first indication that writers and producers are actively working on the story rather than merely discussing the possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stakes for Shang-Chi and Ten Rings

This development carries significant narrative weight for the character Shang-Chi, who is already confirmed to return in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. His upcoming appearances provide a broader platform for writers to explore how a solo sequel fits into the larger cinematic tapestry. The ending of the first film left several loose threads, including Shang-Chi and Katy departing with Wong for a new mission and Xialing, Shang-Chi's sister, taking leadership of the Ten Rings organization.

Cast Dynamics and Future Expectations

Callaham also reflected on the casting of Simu Liu, describing the actor as incredibly lucky to have found the perfect fit for the titular role. He highlighted Liu's unique combination of comedic timing, humor, and physical skills in Taekwondo and parkour. This assessment of Liu's suitability only fuels fan hopes that the actor will return to lead a solo movie once the sequel moves into full production. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these elements will combine to address the unresolved questions from the first film.