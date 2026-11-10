Dave Billings Transforms Boeing 737 Fuselage Into Derbyshire Nuclear Bunker

Engineer Dave Billings buries a decommissioned Boeing 737 fuselage in his Hilton, Derbyshire garden to create a functional nuclear bunker and party pad.

Engineer Dave Billings, 45, has buried a three-ton decommissioned Boeing 737 fuselage in his back garden in Hilton, Derbyshire, to construct a unique underground survival complex. The project transforms the aircraft body into a sophisticated nuclear bunker and party pad designed to sustain his family for up to three months in the event of a global conflict. Billings acquired the Bmibaby Boeing 737 -500 shell on Facebook in December 2025 for an undisclosed sum, subsequently spending £4,000 to transport and haul the massive structure to his property. The initiative represents the latest phase of an ambitious subterranean project inspired by the World War II film The Great Escape, which has already cost him £50,000 to date.

Construction Mechanics and Design

The structural integration of the aircraft involves submerging the fuselage under two-and-a-half feet of concrete and soil to create a reinforced shelter. Billings plans to install a ventilation system within the metal shell, convert the original aircraft toilet into a functional unit connected to his home septic tank, and route electricity and water supplies into the underground chamber. A key design feature includes a lift shaft hidden inside a traditional red phone box, allowing visitors to descend directly into the buried aircraft. The engineer intends to equip the top of the structure with solar panels and drill a borehole to secure an independent water supply, ensuring the bunker can operate off-grid if necessary.

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Billings estimates that the remaining construction costs will total approximately £13,000, covering £8,000 for concrete, £3,000 for reinforcing mesh, and £2,000 for insulation materials. These figures exclude the cost of stocking the bunker with food, drinks, and beer, which he plans to store in barrels to last between three and six months. The engineer maintains that while the facility serves as a functional fallout shelter, its primary purpose remains recreational. He describes the space as a cool venue for parties and relaxation, noting that he only accelerates survival preparations if global tensions escalate, though he expresses confidence that the Derbyshire Dales will remain safe from bombing.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Family Dynamics

Family members initially reacted with varying degrees of skepticism to the unconventional project. Billings reported that his eight-year-old son, Oliver, an aviation enthusiast, immediately embraced the idea of building a doomsday bunker beneath their home. In contrast, Billings admitted it took significant convincing to persuade his wife, Beth, to support the investment. She initially questioned why her husband was spending money on what she considered junk, but has reportedly come around to the vision as the project progresses. The couple has established a firm deadline to complete the bunker before their tenth wedding anniversary, adding a personal milestone to the engineering challenge.

Future Timeline and Documentation

The entire project is documented on Billings' YouTube channel, Tornado Dave, providing viewers with updates on the engineering process and the transformation of the aircraft fuselage. He aims to fully submerge and secure the Boeing 737 shell by next February, a timeline driven by both the completion of the concrete work and the aforementioned family deadline. The bunker will feature a maze of tunnels, secret chambers, and hidden entrances, continuing the theme established in earlier phases of the underground complex. Billings views the aircraft as a permanent fixture of his property, blending his personal interest in engineering with the practical desire for a secure, self-sustaining environment.