Dave Billings Buries Boeing Fuselage in Derbyshire Bunker

Engineer Dave Billings transforms a decommissioned Boeing 737 into an underground party bunker in Derbyshire, blending survival preparedness with creative engineering.

Dave Billings, a 45-year-old engineer residing in Hilton, Derbyshire, has completed a striking addition to his extensive underground complex by burying a decommissioned Boeing 737 fuselage in his garden. The aircraft component, which weighs three tons, now serves as the centerpiece of a sophisticated subterranean facility that functions simultaneously as an entertainment venue and a survival shelter. This installation represents a significant milestone in a project that Billings has been developing for several years, drawing inspiration from the classic Second World War film The Great Escape. The structural integration of the aircraft shell marks the transition from conceptual planning to physical construction of the hidden retreat.

Bunker Design and Structural Mechanics

The Boeing 737-500 body, originally belonging to the defunct airline Bmibaby, has been lowered into a pre-dug cavity beneath the property in Hilton, Derbyshire. Engineers estimate that the top of the aircraft structure will sit two-and-a-half feet below the surface, ensuring it remains concealed while maintaining structural integrity. To facilitate access to this hidden layer of the compound, Billings is installing a lift shaft concealed inside a traditional red phone box. This mechanical system is designed to transport visitors safely down into the buried aircraft, blending historical aesthetics with modern engineering solutions. The setup requires precise alignment to ensure the lift operates smoothly within the confined underground space.

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Financial Investment and Material Costs

The acquisition of the aircraft shell involved a significant financial commitment from Dave Billings, who purchased the fuselage through a Facebook marketplace listing in December 2025. The initial cost for the decommissioned jet body was supplemented by an additional £4,000 spent on transportation to haul the massive component home to Derbyshire. Current estimates suggest that further expenditures will total £8,000 for concrete, £3,000 for reinforcing mesh, and £2,000 for insulation materials. These costs are in addition to the £50,000 already invested in the broader bunker complex, which includes a maze of tunnels and secret chambers. The total budget highlights the scale of the engineering endeavor required to transform industrial debris into a habitable underground space.

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Survival Capabilities and Infrastructure

The buried Boeing 737 is equipped with systems designed to sustain human life for up to three months in the event of a catastrophic global event. Billings plans to connect the aircraft toilet to the house septic tank, converting the original lavatory into a functional sanitation unit. The infrastructure includes a borehole for independent water supply and solar panels installed on the surface to generate electricity. A dedicated ventilation system is being fitted to ensure air quality remains safe within the sealed environment. These amenities allow the family to remain off-grid for extended periods, storing food, drink, and beer to supplement their survival needs during a potential crisis.

Family Dynamics and Project Timeline

Dave Billings, the creator behind the YouTube channel Tornado Dave, acknowledges that the project required significant persuasion to gain full support from his household. While his eight-year-old son Oliver, who is obsessed with aviation, embraced the doomsday project immediately, his wife Beth was initially skeptical about the value of acquiring junk aircraft parts. She has since come around to the vision, setting a firm deadline for the completion of the bunker before their tenth wedding anniversary. Billings expects to finish the submersion and finishing work by next February, balancing the serious survival aspects with the primary goal of creating a fun party pad for relaxation and social gatherings.