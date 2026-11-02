Dave Bautista Joins Prime Video God Of War Series After Ryan Hurst Injury

Dave Bautista replaces Ryan Hurst as Kratos in the Prime Video God of War series. The Marvel actor gained 20 pounds of muscle for the role after Hurst suffered a biceps tear on set.

Dave Bautista has officially been cast as the legendary warrior Kratos in Prime Video's upcoming television adaptation of the God of War franchise. The Marvel star announced his physical transformation to the role on Instagram, revealing he gained 20 pounds of muscle to match the character's imposing stature. This major casting update comes after production on the series was paused due to a significant injury suffered by the original lead actor.

Physical Transformation And Casting Update

Bautista, widely recognized for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a video showcasing his new physique. The actor celebrated reaching a total weight of 250 pounds after intensive training designed to replicate the towering size of the video game protagonist. He appeared with a beard similar to the character's look in recent God of War titles and wore franchise merchandise.

Also read Dave Bautista Gains 20 Pounds & Looks More Like Kratos For 'God of War'

The casting change marks a significant pivot for the high-profile fantasy series. Prime Video had initially hired Ryan Hurst to portray Kratos, leveraging his previous voice work as Thor in God of War Ragnarök. Hurst was also known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead. The studio released a first look featuring Hurst alongside Callum Vinson as Atreus before the reshoots became necessary.

Production Halt Due To On Set Injury

The decision to recast the lead role stems from a severe injury sustained by Ryan Hurst during filming. According to a report from Deadline on July 16, Hurst tore his biceps while performing a stunt. This accident forced the production team to pause operations entirely rather than delay the schedule for months. The injury occurred after four full episodes had already been filmed.

Advertisement

The reshoot process will require Bautista to replace Hurst in all previously filmed scenes. This logistical challenge has complicated the production timeline for the Amazon-owned streaming giant. The studio must now integrate Bautista into the narrative while maintaining continuity with the footage already captured. The recasting ensures the series can move forward without further delays caused by medical recovery.

Series Structure And Future Plans

Prime Video has already secured a two-season order for the God of War series, which is expected to adapt the narratives from the 2018 game and its 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarök. The production plan involves filming both seasons back-to-back to streamline the creation process. Season one is scheduled to consist of ten episodes, setting a substantial scope for the fantasy drama.

The first official visuals of Bautista in full costume are anticipated to arrive soon. Fans have been awaiting confirmation of how the new actor will embody the wrath-filled Spartan. The transition from Hurst to Bautista represents a major shift in the visual identity of the character. The series aims to bring the complex relationship between Kratos and Atreus to a broader television audience. Viewers can expect detailed exploration of Norse mythology and the characters' evolving dynamics.