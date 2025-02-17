Davante Adams Faces Uncertain Future with Jets After Rodgers Departure

The Jets' acquisition of Davante Adams last season hinged on Aaron Rodgers' presence. Now that Rodgers has moved on, Adams's future with the team is uncertain. His high salary cap hit and the Jets' focus on youth development make his departure likely.

Adams's future with the New York Jets appears bleak, given his close connection to Aaron Rodgers . Towards the end of the 2024 season, Adams hinted that his fate was intertwined with Rodgers'. This is because Adams carries a hefty $38.3 million salary cap hit in 2025. To remain with the team, he would need to restructure his contract, something that seems improbable now that Rodgers is no longer on the roster.

Adams made it clear at the season's end that his future with the Jets was contingent upon Rodgers staying. While he is still under contract for two more years, a release is highly anticipated. His 2025 cap charge, a staggering $38.3 million with no guaranteed amount, makes it financially unviable for the Jets to keep him. The most logical solution for Adams is to be released, allowing him to explore free agency for the first time.The 32-year-old, a three-time All-Pro, joined the Jets on October 15, 2024, when the team traded a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Las Vegas Raiders. In 11 games with the Jets, Adams recorded 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Following a disappointing 5-12 season, the Jets are undergoing a significant rebuild with a focus on youth, leaving no room for veteran players like Adams and Rodgers. Both former Green Bay Packers stars will embark on new chapters in their careers





