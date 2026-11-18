Loyal customers returned to a North Hollywood Metro station to help two daughters who took over their mom's hot dog stand after a horrific crash.

It's a labor of love in North Hollywood for two sisters who are filling in at their mother's hot dog stand.

"The only words she can say right now are like she wants to know if we are OK, how we feel," daughter Leidy Hernandez said. Leidy and her sister Mallory Hernandez said their mom is worried about them even though she's the one in the hospital with a broken leg and broken ribs.

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"We're going to come here to sell just to try to help my mom," Leidy said. "We don't want anything for free. ""They're always there," customer Dominic Bonello said. "You need a quick bag of chips, a drink; they're always so loving.

" Customers like Bonello said supporting these families by buying food and donating to their fundraisers is the least they could do. "The family's amazing," Bonello said. "The women were amazing. Just praying nonstop for them, and one day we will see them again.

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" Prosecutors said the DUI suspect arrested in the crash, Ihor Demianenko, was three times over the legal limit. The sisters said their faith has helped them overcome the anger they feel toward him.

"We were so angry that that happened, but right now it's like, it's all on God," Leidy said. "We're not anybody to just judge somebody. "