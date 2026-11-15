Daughters share mother's condition after deadly North Hollywood crash, seek justice

Sandra González survived the tragedy, but according to her daughters, she barely remembers what happened.

The daughter of a street vendor who survived Tuesday’s deadly crash in North Hollywood says her mother remains hospitalized as she continues to recover from her injuries.

This report aired on NBC4 at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2026. , which left three women dead and two other people injured, including the suspect, spoke for the first time about their mother’s health condition. Sandra González’s daughters consider it a miracle that their mother is still alive, although she remains in critical condition. Amid the anguish over her recovery, they also want to make it clear that their mother was not one of the victims who died.

Also read Man charged with 3 murders for crash into street vendors in North Hollywood

“The only thing she remembers is that she was by the elevator, but she doesn’t know what happened,” said Lady Hernández, the survivor's daughter. The two victims were identified as 57-year-old Teodora Villalobos, a mother of three from El Salvador, and Maria Peck, a mother of five. Charisse Gibson reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

“That day it was my turn to come, and unfortunately she came, and maybe I’m the one who should have been in the hospital,” Maylery said. The Guatemalan woman remains in critical condition, while her family closely follows every bit of progress in her recovery. Adding to the concern about her health was confusion about her identity that her daughters are trying to clear up.

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While authorities worked to confirm the victims’ identities, witnesses mistakenly identified González as one of those who died. In response to the confusion, her daughters placed a note next to the memorial altars for the victims to let visitors know that their mother is still alive.

“We left it there for several days, but not anymore; we couldn’t think straight about that. All we wanted was to be with her, for her to be okay, and to know every step of her recovery,” Maylery said. The three women who died were identified by the District Attorney’s Office as Teodora Villalobos, 57; María Peck, 73; and Franceska Esker, 39. Silvia Figueroa remains in critical condition in the hospital.

González remains sedated and, according to her daughters, still hasn’t processed what happened or the deaths of her two coworkers, with whom she shared her workday selling food.

“Justice has to be served,” González’s daughter said. The suspect faces one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and three counts of murder. He is expected to appear before a judge on Nov. 16.