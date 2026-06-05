Daughters plan dream weddings for their moms in Hallmark’s 'Mom’s the Bride' series

Host Erin Cahill joined Fresh Living to give us a peek into the series, and share some of her favorite moments!

Host Erin Cahill joined Fresh Living to give us a peek into the series and share some of her favorite moments! Host Erin Cahill joined Fresh Living to give us a peek into the series and share some of her favorite moments!

The show follows a simple but touching premise: the daughters of the bride plan a dream wedding for their mothers. A head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oDawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night.

“A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptThe small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion. The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again. Most airports are builFirst responders safely evacuated a man from his Herriman home after a fire fully engulfed the attached garage. Captain Patrick Costin with Unified Fire AuthoriA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police. Officials with the Ogden Police Department said police





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