The daughters of a food vendor injured in last week's deadly North Hollywood crash are keeping their stand open to help support their mother's recovery.

The daughters of a food vendor injured in last week's deadly North Hollywood crash are keeping their stand open to help support their mother's recovery.

Mallory Hernandez said her mother, Sandra Gonzalez, survived the crash last Tuesday at Lankershim and Chandler boulevards near an entrance to the North Hollywood Metro station. Hernandez said her mother remains hospitalized. She said she and her sister have returned to the crash site to continue selling food at the stand to help pay for their mother's costly medical care as she recovers.

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"We saw them almost every day. We take the bus a lot," Austin Mclain said.

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