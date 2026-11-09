Daughters await Round Lake mother's possible release after 15 months in ICE custody

The daughters of a suburban Chicago woman ordered released on bond are traveling to Kentucky as they wait to learn whether DHS will challenge the decision.

The daughters of a suburban Chicago woman ordered released on bond are traveling to Kentucky as they wait to learn whether DHS will challenge the decision.

The daughters of a suburban Chicago woman ordered released on bond are traveling to Kentucky as they wait to learn whether the Department of Homeland Security will challenge the decision. A federal immigration judge ordered Beata Siemionkowicz released Friday, but she remained in custody because DHS has 24 business hours to challenge the order. Her daughters, Gabi and Claudia Siemionkowicz, planned to leave late Sunday with some of their mother's favorite foods.

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For the past 15 months, the sisters' contact with their mother has been limited to two 15-minute video calls each week.

"I feel like she's been still confused this entire time. She's like, I tried to come here legally, tried to come here the right way, the right paperwork," Claudia Siemionkowicz said. Siemionkowicz, a green card holder from Poland, has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Kentucky since August 2025. Masked ICE agents detained her while at her eldest daughter's home in Des Plaines.

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"I was at work, which is, like, 20 minutes away. She was here, gardening in my backyard," Claudia said. DHS seeks to deport Siemionkowicz based on two misdemeanor shoplifting charges from 2005 and 2011. She was held without a bond hearing until last week.

"Both of those charges and convictions were contextualized by an immigration judge on Friday as a byproduct of a domestic violence abusive relationship she was in," said Hirsch Joshi, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. Officials also accused Siemionkowicz of using forged documents in Poland to obtain immigration benefits in the United States. Her daughters said a background check in Poland found no evidence supporting the allegation.

"There's nothing. There is no evidence. They didn't even bring it up once in court," Gabi Siemionkowicz said. Gabi, who lived with her mother in Round Lake, dropped out of school and got a job to cover the mortgage after her mother was detained.

"I almost got evicted twice. And it was super scary, because I knew it was my responsibility now. And I had so much thrown onto me," she said.

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"I feel like it's still kind of a shock. I'm not going to believe it until she's physically here with me," Claudia said.

"ICE complies with all lawful court orders," the department said. Adding, "For decades, Siemionkowicz has made a mockery of our immigration system and our laws... She will remain in ICE custody pending her removal.

" When pressed, DHS would not confirm whether it planned to challenge the order releasing Siemionkowicz on bond. The judge's decision does not change the deportation order against her, but release would allow her to continue fighting it from home. Wisconsin State Trooper detained by ICE while awaiting asylum decision