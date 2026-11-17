Jasmine Brown is still searching for answers about her father's death at Cirrus Manor Residential Center on Culver Road in Irondequoit.

An undated photo shows Steven Brown, 57, with his daughter, Jasmine Brown. Jasmine is seeking answers about her father's death at Cirrus Manor Residential Center in Irondequoit in May 2026.

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Jasmine Brown is still searching for answers about her father's death at Cirrus Manor Residential Center on Culver Road in Irondequoit. Steven Brown, 57, died in May from diabetic ketoacidosis, according to his daughter. The family was told he refused medication, but Jasmine Brown said the facility's account does not match what she later learned about the morning he died.

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"He never really refused to go to the hospital," Brown said. "And then the next morning they advised us that he refused his medicine that morning, finding out later on that they never even went into his room to give him the medicine. " Brown said staff told the family a medication technician knocked on her father's door that morning, got no answer and moved on to the next resident.

She said her father had diabetes and dementia following a stroke, and she had helped manage his health care for years.

"Diabetic ketoacidosis can make you disoriented, tired, confused, and sometimes it makes you tired, so you can't get up," Brown said. "I've seen him in that state before, so for them to not go into the room to check in on him, that's one thing. " Brown said she and her sister went to Cirrus Manor after staff told them their father had been found unconscious on the floor and pronounced dead.

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She said his room was messy, with vomit on the floor and beside the bed.

"When they say that he was found on the floor, the first thing I looked at was his head, because you know when you fall on the floor, you're going to hit your head somewhere," she said. "There was no lacerations, so that part didn't really make sense to me. " Brown said her father felt cold when she saw him, shortly after the facility notified the family of his death.

She said staff found him around 12:45 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. "Found out after doing the autopsy, they told me he passed away at 9:30 that morning, which indicates nobody went to check on him," Brown said. Brown also said her father's blood sugar was high the night before he died.

She believes that should have prompted staff to check on him or contact the family, adding that she would have taken him to the hospital herself if she had known how sick he was.

"I feel like he could have been saved if they did their job," Brown said. "Even if he said no, y'all still should have called me and said, 'Hey, we just want to let you know your dad's sugar is high. '" Brown said her father had experienced diabetic ketoacidosis before and recovered. She said staff at a previous facility had recognized signs that he needed hospital care.

Her father had been living at Cirrus Manor for about five months, she said.

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"He was the star of the family," Brown said. "He was the comedian, the one that brought light to everybody's face. " In a statement to 13WHAM News, Cirrus Manor expressed condolences to the family but said privacy laws prevent it from discussing individual residents' care. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family for their loss.

The well-being of our residents is our highest priority. Federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from discussing any individual resident's care or circumstances, so we cannot respond to the specific questions you raised. Cirrus Manor follows New York State Department of Health regulations, including those governing medication assistance, resident monitoring and incident reporting, and we cooperate fully with the Department in any review. Brown said she and others contacted the state about her father's death.

She said former caregivers who had worked with him at another facility also questioned the account she received. The New York State Department of Health takes the health and safety of adult care facility residents very seriously. This means ensuring these facilities meet applicable health and safety requirements or otherwise taking appropriate action. The Department cannot comment on matters that are or may be the subject of an investigation.

Individuals with concerns about the care and services provided by nursing homes should call the Adult Care Facility Complaint Hotline at 1-866-893-6772 or complete an The state's health website lists no inspection violations or citations for Cirrus Manor. However, it lists three resolved enforcement actions from 2022 and 2025 under the facility's previous name, The Shire Senior Living.

Brown said her main goal is to hold the facility accountable and encourage families to check on loved ones living in care facilities.

"People like that needs to be held accountable," Brown said. "Especially when you're admitting it to another coworker that you did that. " Brown added: "My biggest thing is just making sure people go check on their family, because they could be here today and gone tomorrow. "