Daughter-in-law of Tony Blair heads Sovereign AI fund

Suzanne Ashman, who married Euan Blair in 2013, will lead investments with the Sovereign AI fund, a state-backed investment initiative that aims to grow the UK's AI startups and reduce dependence on foreign tech giants. Ashman has spent a decade backing the founders who have come to define a generation of British technology.

Suzanne Ashman , the daughter-in-law of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair , has joined the Government's taxpayer-backed £500million Sovereign AI fund as a managing partner. She previously worked as a general partner at two London-based venture capital firms , LocalGlobe and Latitude .

Ashman will lead investments with the goal of boosting 'homegrown' AI companies in the new role. The Sovereign AI fund, launched in April, aims to grow the UK's AI startups and reduce dependence on foreign tech giants like the US





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Suzanne Ashman Sovereign AI Fund Government-Backed Tony Blair Euan Blair Venture Capital Firms Localglobe Latitude Homegrown AI Companies UK's AI Startups Foreign Tech Giants UK Tech Scene Apprenticeship Provider Multiverse Euan Blair NHS Workers Data Focused Programmes Security Guard AI Course Role Fit Criteria Completion Rates Pay Rise Or Promotion Measurable Value For Their Employer

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Daughter-in-law of Tony Blair heads Sovereign AI fundSuzanne Ashman, who married Euan Blair in 2013, will lead investments with the Sovereign AI fund, a state-backed investment initiative that aims to grow the UK's AI startups and reduce dependence on foreign tech giants. Ashman has spent a decade backing the founders who have come to define a generation of British technology.

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