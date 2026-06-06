Daughter Fights to Free Father from 'Alligator Alcatraz' Detention Facility, Blasts Trump Administration

Arianne Betancourt tells of her father's deteriorating health during six months at a controversial Florida immigration detention center, where he was denied insulin and suffered strokes. She criticizes the Trump administration's handling of the facility and dismisses the firing of Kristi Noem as a superficial change.

A daughter helped free her father from a detention facility once described as “a copy of Guantánamo”—catching the president’s attention. The daughter of a Florida man tore into President Donald Trump and his Homeland Security goons after her father suffered a months-long health battle at Alligator Alcatraz.

Arianne Betancourt, 33, fought for months to free her father, Justo, from the notorious immigration facility in South Florida backed by Trump. But even after securing her father’s release, Arianne is keeping Trump administration lackeys on the hook for the damage done to her 55-year-old father, which doctors said would take months to recover from.

“It was just a lot to take in immediately, just seeing how deteriorated his health became in six months of detention,” Arianne told the Daily Beast after her father’s release last month. “He went in with a list of medical issues, and he came back home with double, triple that. ”While Kristi Noem has since been booted from her post as Homeland Security secretary, Arianne says swapping her out for Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin changes nothing.

“It’s like a small win,” she said of Noem’s firing. “I mean, Kristi Noem is just one small part of a much bigger issue. It doesn’t fix the issue. They change the mask, they change the avatar, but it’s still the same.

”“The people who are being placed in these positions currently are people that are, number one, not qualified for these positions. And number two, they’re just there because they are not leaders. They are following orders and just appeasing a madman. ” During his six months in detention, Justo was hospitalized several times, suffering strokes triggered by diabetic shock because he was denied insulin.

By the time he came out of Alligator Alcatraz, the diabetic father of three had dropped 50 pounds. His speech was slurred, and he had lost mobility on one side of his body. Justo, a Cuban-born Miami resident whose record includes decades-old drug convictions that he served time for, was thrown into Alligator Alcatraz after he was detained at a routine immigration check-in last October.

Determined to get her father out, Arianne staged weekly vigils and worked with lawyers to file a habeas corpus petition. Arianne’s vigorous campaigning for her father’s release caught the attention of national media—and even Trump himself. Over the weekend, CNN aired an emotional segment about Justo’s detention that concluded with a tearful hug between the father and daughter.

“Welcome home to Justo Betancourt, whose daughter, Arianne, fought very hard to free her father from Alligator Alcatraz,” Trump wrote in“This is one of those ‘when hell freezes over’ moments,” she said. “The guy who’s been yelling ‘Deport them all’ this whole time is saying, ‘Oh, welcome home. ’ Like, this is like a plot twist within a plot twist.

”“He was scared of going to the hospital because he thought that the hospital had to notify ICE and he thought that he was in danger if he went to the hospital because they had placed an ankle monitor,” she said.

“When the doctors were asking him about his medical history, he was ashamed of saying that he had been in Alligator Alcatraz for six months. ” Justo was one of many firsthand witnesses to the bleak living conditions at the 39-square-mile detention center in South Florida, which has seensince it was proudly established by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—with the full backing of the Trump administration—last summer.

“The first 24 days, he would call every few days or whenever he could call, but he was shackled to a bed for 23 hours out of the day,” Arianne recalled. “From the medical end, they don’t care that the people are sick. They know people are sick in there, and they’re just making them sicker because it’s either you self-deport, or you’re gonna make yourself sicker and die.

”, the human rights group documented “delays in intake procedures, overcrowding in temporary processing areas, inadequate and inaccessible medical care, alarming disciplinary practices including the use of prolonged solitary confinement, and challenges in access to legal representation and due process” at the facility. Amnesty International concluded that “people arbitrarily detained in Alligator Alcatraz are being held in inhuman and unsanitary conditions, including overflowing toilets with fecal matter seeping into where people are sleeping, limited access to showers, exposure to insects without protective measures, lights on 24 hours a day, poor quality food and water, and lack of privacy.

” The White House did not return a request for comment on this story. ICE referred the Daily Beast to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond. The closure of Alligator Alcatraz was announced just days before Justo was released. Though the shutdown was initially scheduled for June, the Homeland Security Department toldOn the gravelly roads just outside Alligator Alcatraz, Arianne is keeping the fight for immigrants alive.

She continues to host vigils alongside relatives of detainees through “I think what is happening now can never happen again,” she said.

“I think that these stories need to be highlighted and be made an example of so that people understand the reality of what this immigration crackdown actually is. ”“It’s not meeting quotas; it’s not numbers. These are families that are being disrupted, people whose lives have been lost because of not just the detention centers, but just being in the street and ICE overexerting their power and overexercising their powers. ”





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Detention Family Health Crisis Trump Administration DHS Medical Neglect

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RFK Jr.’s Daughter-in-Law Reveals Shock Reason She Quit Trump AdministrationAmaryllis Fox Kennedy said she quit for family reasons. Now, another explanation has emerged.

Read more »

French Billionaire Fights to Disinherit Children and Give Fortune to CharityPierre-Édouard Stérin, a tech billionaire worth €1.4bn, wants to change French inheritance law to leave his entire estate to charity, arguing inherited wealth harms children. The Napoleonic Code currently forces him to leave at least three-quarters to his five offspring. He also funds a right-wing political project and advocates strict immigration policies.

Read more »

Lara Trump Exposes Trump’s Tackiest White House Refurb YetThe president’s daughter-in-law has confirmed that no inch of the White House is safe from the president’s remodeling crusade.

Read more »

Free & Fun: How to see the famous 'Fallen Star' house for freeThe attraction is free to visit, but reservations fill up fast. Read to find out how to make the reservations and more about the viral art piece - a house that hangs off the edge of the Jacobs Hall at UCSD.

Read more »