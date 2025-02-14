Dau Mabil Laid to Rest Amidst Family Feud and Unanswered Questions

Dau Mabil, a Sudanese refugee who disappeared in Mississippi, was buried after a year, but his death remains shrouded in controversy. While a funeral was held, key members of his family were excluded, and accusations of foul play continue to surface.

Nearly a year after his disappearance, Dau Mabil , a 34-year-old Belhaven resident, was laid to rest on Sunday. Mabil vanished after going for a walk in Jackson, Mississippi , in March 2024, and his body was discovered in the Pearl River , over 50 miles away, in April. While a funeral was held attended by family and friends, several key members of Mabil's family, including his older brother Bul Mabil and birth mother, were not present or informed beforehand.

Bul Mabil learned about the burial through someone else and has not received a response from the Bowley family since reaching out. Spencer Bowley, the brother of Dau's wife, Karissa, defended the family's decision, stating they believed Bul Mabil might disrupt the service. However, Bul Mabil has publicly accused members of the Bowley family of murdering his brother on several occasions.Karissa Bowley was informed about the funeral and her attendance was encouraged, but she and her son were unable to attend. The issue of cremation was also raised, as Bul Mabil expressed concern about his culture's beliefs regarding it. Spencer Bowley asserted that cremation was never considered because Karissa knew it was against Dau's wishes. The circumstances surrounding Dau's death have been shrouded in controversy and suspicion. Bul Mabil has repeatedly voiced concerns about his brother's death, alleging foul play and even filing a lawsuit against Karissa Bowley to prevent the release of his body for burial until an independent autopsy could be conducted. During a court hearing, accusations were directed towards Karissa Bowley and her family, with her attorney questioning whether she had any involvement in her husband's death. Karissa Bowley denied any wrongdoing.Despite the ongoing dispute, the court ultimately ruled that Karissa Bowley, as Dau's widow, had legal authority over his remains. Though Bul Mabil disputed the choice of pathologist, he acknowledged that he ultimately agreed to use the selected professional, stating that the court pressured him into making that decision. The second autopsy, conducted by the chosen pathologist, corroborated the initial autopsy's findings: Dau died from drowning, but the manner of death remained undetermined. The report delved into the circumstances surrounding Dau's presence in the Pearl River, exploring possible entry points and offering context about his last known movements. A new finding of a bite mark on Dau's tongue, possibly caused by a seizure during or before drowning, further complicated the investigation. The pathologist concluded that available information made it difficult to definitively determine whether Dau's death was an accident or a suicide





MSTODAYnews / 🏆 275. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dau Mabil Disappearance Death Mississippi Family Feud Foul Play Autopsy Burial Pearl River

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phoenix Flight Attendant Laid to Rest After Tragic Denver StabbingCelinda Levno, a 30-year veteran flight attendant with American Airlines, was tragically killed in a stabbing during a layover in Denver. Her colleagues and family gathered at Sky Harbor Airport to pay their respects as her remains were returned to Phoenix. Authorities have identified the suspect, Elijah Caudill, and are investigating the motives behind the attacks.

Read more »

St. Louis Firefighter Laid to Rest after Presumptive Cancer DeathTina Mecey, a firefighter, paramedic, and engineer with the Mehlville Fire Protection District, passed away from presumed cancer. Her death highlights the ongoing issue of cancer risks faced by firefighters due to exposure to carcinogens on the job. Medical professionals and fire chiefs emphasize the need for a cultural shift within the firefighting industry to prioritize safety, masking, and proper cleaning protocols.

Read more »

GI who died in Korea's 'frozen Chosin' battle finally laid to restPfc. Arthur A. Clifton quit school to join the Army just before the Korean War. He was killed in Korea, but couldn't be identified for decades.

Read more »

Aga Khan, the leader of Ismaili Muslims, laid to rest in Egypt during private burial ceremonyThe Aga Khan IV has been laid to rest in Egypt in a private ceremony. The governor of Aswan welcomed Prince Karim’s family at the southern Egyptian’s provinces airport ahead of the burial service on Sunday.

Read more »

Aga Khan, the leader of Ismaili Muslims, laid to rest in Egypt during private burial ceremonyThe Aga Khan IV has been laid to rest in Egypt in a private ceremony.

Read more »

Aga Khan, the leader of Ismaili Muslims, laid to rest in Egypt during private burial ceremonyThe Aga Khan IV has been laid to rest in Egypt in a private ceremony.

Read more »