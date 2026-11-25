When it comes to dating, Londoners don’t know how easy they’ve got it. Match on an app, exchange some perfunctory banter, hop on the Tube and meet for a drink. If all goes well, you might have company for the journey home. If it’s a disaster, you can make your excuses and scuttle away.

Arthur Reynolds: ‘Even if you’re lucky enough to meet someone you want to see, organising a date is akin to a military exercise’ - Andrew Crowley When it comes to dating, Londoners don’t know how easy they’ve got it.

Match on an app, exchange some perfunctory banter, hop on the Tube and meet for a drink. If all goes well, you might have company for the journey home. If it’s a disaster, you can make your excuses and scuttle away. In a city of nine million people another date is always a few messages away.

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Since moving back to darkest Herefordshire, where sheep outnumber people three to one, my romantic prospects have been somewhat less rosy. After six years in the, I naively swapped penning ministers’ speeches for trying to find my own voice as a writer, freeing me to return to the picturesque, if parochial, countryside where I grew up. Chance meetings with fellow singles aged under 75 are harder to come by than a decent cup of coffee.

The nearest Parkrun is 45 minutes away and I’ve yet to set a pacemaker racing at the local exercise class: chair yoga. A friend told me I need to take my chances when they come – he met his partner by rescuing her from a disastrousat their local – but at times, it’s felt like I’ll qualify for walking football before getting a shot. The online game is scarcely more rewarding.

In London, I must confess, I was a mindless swiper – liking everyone and filtering whoever came back. A man can only read “fluent in sarcasm” so many times before hurling his phone at the nearest wall. , this cavalier approach proved catastrophic. I was blithely swiping away when my brain belatedly caught up with my thumb.

The photos seemed familiar. The name too. Whose profile had I liked? A friend’s?

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An ex’s? Either would have been suboptimal, but the reality was worse. The profile belonged to my second cousin. Questions shot through my mind: would she know?

Could I pretend it never happened? Surely she wouldn’t like me back? A quick Google revealed, yes, she could be notified. Bugger.

Fortuitously, it also offered a reprieve: a £9.99 subscription to Tinder Plus would allow me to reverse the like. I’ll never know whether you logged on during those 10 manic minutes, but Lyndsey, if you’re reading this, I’m sorry. I hope the next family gathering won’t be too awkward. As this cautionary tale demonstrates, out in the sticks everyone knows everyone.

You can’t leave the front door without bumping into the chair of the parish council or your mum’s hairdresser. Flirting, not something that comes naturally to me at the best of times, becomes an impossibility when the person at the next table continually interrupts to ask whether your grandmother is “keeping well”. Potential spies lurk around every corner, feeding intelligence to group chats and ensuring they light up with news of your date before you make it home.

Potential partners, met online or otherwise, can readily find someone to remind them of your Strongbow-and-black fuelled antics at the 2013 Kington Show dance. In this fashion, a schoolmate’s fiancée admitted she’d consulted a mutual friend before their first date. He was, she was warned, best avoided, the kind of man who drinks out of a shoe to impress his mates. Thankfully, she understood this was a common rural custom and gave him a chance.

They’re soon to be married and I’ll be the first to raise a shoe to the happy couple. You may read this and decide I ought to stop whinging – other people manage it – but this friend has two things I don’t: broad shoulders and a 500-acre farm. Single women in Herefordshire, I’m sorry to report, value these qualities even more than a byline inAge, too, is not on my side.

I am 30 and people settle down young around here, so we 30-plus singles very quickly exhaust local app users. My matches have often been with women in far-flung places like Newport Gwent – worth an hour and a half’s drive, that place is not – while a friend routinely travels two hours to Birmingham in the hope of a night of passion.

The lack of single people Arthur’s age means he often matches with people much further afield - Andrew Crowley Even if you’re lucky enough to meet someone you want to see, organising a date is akin to a military exercise. Google Maps must be scoured for halfway meeting points and unfamiliar routes plotted. In any case, the pub you’ve both driven an hour to will probably be closed for no apparent reason.

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Decent restaurants are few and far between, and after a few dates, staff smirk over their pen and paper while you pretend to choose between duck and sea bass for the first time. For the culturally minded, too, there’s little on offer beyond am-dram Gilbert and Sullivan and church choirs butchering Vivaldi.

With their surroundings offering little inspiration, singles must rely on their gumption, but however delighted I am with my own repartee, I’ve yet to seduce anyone with my sensitive reading ofAnother handicap is that I don’t drink. I stopped two years ago because of an autoimmune condition; the improvement in my personality was a welcome bonus. In London, dates took this in their stride, and an evening coffee was always an option.

Out here, drinking is a way of life, and my tote-bag-carrying, Virgin Mary-sipping ways prompt raised eyebrows and steadying gulps of farmhouse cider. When I advertised my sobriety on the apps, my matches dried up altogether. Now, I deliver the bad news in person, sweetened by the offer of a lift home.

While Londoners stop for a kiss under the shimmering lights of Albert Bridge, a full tank and a clean licence are about as much romance as I can muster. Imagine my excitement, then, at matching with a fellow London exile living just 35 minutes away – we were practically neighbours! At her suggestion, we arranged to meet at a vintage rally. There would be cider pressing, corn threshing and 100-year-old cars wheel-spinning their way up mucky hills.

Should we require a moment to compose ourselves amid all this erotic stimulation, stationary engines would also be present. Excitement was tempered by nerves. How would a metropolitan woman respond to this concentrated dose of rural Britain? Would she enjoy drinking still cider from a plastic milk carton?

As I parked up in a scene a Labour minister could easily mistake for a National Front rally , she messaged: her new car had broken down on the way; she’d have been better off with a 1924 Bentley after all. I could abandon the date or take an hour’s round trip to pick her up. Sod it. You only rally once.

Ten minutes from her place, a yellow sign warned that the road ahead was closed. Following the diversion would have taken another 45 minutes – a considerable test of anyone’s enthusiasm for meeting me – so a back-lane gamble had to be taken. Within a matter of yards, I was reduced to a 10-mile-an-hour crawl: wing mirrors scraping the hedges, trousers slowly adhering to the upholstery.

Almost an hour had passed by the time I’d reached her and all the stationary engines in England wouldn’t have persuaded me to make the return journey. Instead, we settled on a mere 15-minute hop to the nearest pub. Sitting outside in the autumn sunshine, we admired the hills, discussed London property prices and waxed lyrical about our favourite gluten-free bakeries.

Any eavesdroppers may have wondered why we’d left the Big Smoke in the first place and, quite possibly, how to ship us back there. Whatever the regulars made of us, I seem to have finally done something right: she wants a second date. On a Tuesday night. In Herefordshire. So it looks like we’re off to the bingo.