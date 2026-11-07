Dating After Divorce: Kat Farmer on Finding Love in Her 50s

Kat Farmer shares how a chance meeting at a London birthday drink led to a new relationship after divorce, and why happiness and openness mattered more than dating apps.

Kat Farmer has described how she met her partner in late January 2023, roughly four months after her marriage ended and shortly before her 50th birthday. The meeting took place at a private birthday drink for a mutual friend in London, at a venue Farmer had visited many times before. Her partner was not originally expected at the gathering, but he attended after another commitment fell through.

Farmer says the two talked for many hours that night about everyday life, and the conversation felt friendly rather than flirtatious. She had not considered dating again at that point, and she did not exchange phone numbers that evening. Their first date came months later, a lunch in Soho that lasted about 12 hours.

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How Kat Farmer Met Her Partner in London

Farmer met her partner through a shared social circle, even though the two had never been introduced before. The pair later discovered they had many friends in common, which Farmer describes as part of the reason the connection felt so natural.

After the birthday drink, the friend who hosted the gathering passed on contact details, and the couple began texting. Farmer says they soon spoke every day, and the relationship only became romantic several months later. She describes the early bond as built on similar personality traits, a shared irreverent sense of humour, and the same approach to life.

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Farmer says she left her marriage because neither she nor her ex-husband was happy. She states that she did not leave in the hope of meeting someone else, and that her main goal was greater joy and being surrounded by people who understood her.

Why Happiness Mattered More Than Dating Apps

Farmer states that she has never used a dating app and found her partner through social connections and a positive frame of mind. She believes she was more open to new people because she was genuinely happy after the divorce.

Farmer argues that dating apps work well for many people, but she believes success often comes down to saying yes to invitations and putting yourself out there. She also advises that people do not need to search for a perfect soulmate and should instead look for someone who makes them feel happy.

Farmer contrasts her experience with dating in her 20s and 30s. She says she met her ex-husband at 28 and was then looking for security, while people in their 20s and 30s often seek a life partner, children, and a shared financial future. She questions whether younger people sometimes overlook traits they dislike to tick enough boxes.

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Farmer says that, in her experience, the priorities of older adults shift after long marriages. She notes that she is financially independent, which makes the transition easier, and that many women in their 50s are less willing to compromise their happiness. In her view, people who once tolerated red flags now choose to walk away.

How Her Children and Ex-Husband Responded

Farmer says her children accepted her new relationship and adore her partner. She waited a long time before telling them about him, because she wanted to be sure the relationship would be long term and did not want her children to form an attachment to someone who might leave.

Farmer explains that her ex-husband had also started dating the woman he has since married before she told the children about her new partner. She says there was no betrayal or affair, and both former spouses met new partners when they felt the situation was clean, which she believes has made the arrangement easier to manage.

Farmer reports that her daughter describes the arrangement as giving her four parents. The family attends birthday parties together, and all four attended her daughter's graduation. Farmer adds that the families do not spend all their time together and are not spending Christmas together, which she presents as a boundary that keeps the arrangement comfortable.