Daters Share Their Most Memorable Red Flag Encounters and Awkward First Dates

A compilation of first-hand accounts from individuals who experienced shocking, awkward, and revealing moments during initial dates. These stories highlight early warning signs, from transactional expectations and emotional baggage to bizarre behavior, showcasing the unpredictability of modern dating and the importance of recognizing red flags. Each narrative details a unique situation where the date's conduct quickly became unacceptable or bizarre, leading to a swift exit or a prolonged, uneasy encounter. The collection serves as a cautionary tale for navigating early romantic interactions, emphasizing that sometimes the most memorable dates are the ones that end abruptly due to clear incompatibility or alarming behavior.

"Once this date explicitly told me after I ordered my first drink that he wouldn't pay for my drinks unless I went home and had sex with him afterward.

I didn't drink any of my drink, immediately went to the bathroom, and I had to pass him on the way out. So I went up to him and told him I was leaving. He then tried to walk me to my car...

" "We went to Applebee's at her request because that's where her baby daddy worked. Mind you, I had no idea she had kids or that he worked there. We went in, and she asked to be seated at the bar. We sat, ordered, and everything seemed great.

Good conversation, but then, 'What the f*ck are you doing here? I know you're doing this sh*t to piss me off.

' They began arguing, fairly loudly, by the bar, until his manager came out and told them to take it out back. She just went with him as if I wasn't there. After a minute, I asked the bartender for the tab and for both meals to be wrapped up. I paid, grabbed the meals, and split.

The only time I agreed to go out with a co-worker, and man, did I learn that lesson the hard way on a Monday.

" "I went on my first date from Tinder at a hotel bar. When we were ordering drinks, she said to the bartender, 'You can serve the restaurant menu here, right? I'll have the here at the bar.

' That was the 'there will be no second date' red flag. The plan wasn't dinner, it was a drink. Originally, she had suggested an restaurant, but I'd said, 'Let's just have a drink the first time.

' When ordering, she didn't ask or chat; she simply demanded. She was very entitled - this was clearly just a foodie call. The 'I'm leaving now' red flag was that she got on the phone and texted for a while, then said, 'My friends are coming to meet us. Let's order some more appetizers and a bottle.

'" "That was when I said to her, 'The plan was to grab drinks to get to know each other, not be the wallet for your friends. I'll cover the drinks, have fun with your friends.

' Then I left to pay my part of the bill. She tried a little puppy-dog act: 'Oh, but we were having such a wonderful time, stay around, it will be fun!

' But when I was clearly done and didn't fall for it, she wasn't upset at all; she said 'bye' and went back to texting. " "I went on a date with a guy who didn't have his own opinion on anything, and the whole time he would start each sentence with, 'Well, my FATHER thinks…' He clearly idolized his father, but to the point of ridiculousness. And he didn't believe in climate change ('because my father doesn't').

I asked for his opinion one more time (I was at university at the time, and climate change was a big part of my learning), and then I said, 'This isn't going to work out. Thanks for the date.

' I paid for my half of the meal and started walking home. He got in his car and followed me down the road. He rolled down the window and continued the conversation. I laughed at him and kept walking.

" Years later, I worked at a business that received many donation requests. He contacted our generic email address, looking for a significant donation. DELETE.

" "On the way to the restaurant, she asked me how much money I made and made a comment about the Toyota 4Runner car I had at the time (which was my second car, and I had been kayaking earlier that day). She said, 'I just want to make sure I'm not wasting my time.

' We got to the restaurant, and I handed the valet $20 and said, 'Hand that to her and tell her to call an Uber for herself. ' He helped her out of the car, and I drove off. I had always heard to watch out for someone so intently focused on such a thing as income on a first date, but I never thought it'd happen so shamelessly on the ride to dinner.

It saved me a lot of time and money, though. I'm certain of that.

" "This was the first time I went on a date through a dating app while in college. I thought we might have been moving a bit fast. Fast forward to when we were meeting in person: she talked about her ex so much because they had just broken up a month ago. It turned out they were (and still are) roommates.

She also dated and broke up with her other roommate. These two breakups went so badly that she almost got kicked out of her apartment. She also talked about trying hard drugs just for fun.

" "I stuck it out, and the rest of the date included walking through an arboretum so that she could finish her extra credit assignment for a class. Two hours later, she said that she had a biology exam, so she needed to run off to that. We exchanged social media handles, and I only saw her again briefly at graduation.

It was the weirdest date ever, but I stuck it out because it seemed like she just really needed someone to vent to.

" "I was on a casual date in a park with a guy I had never met before. Everything was going fine, but then he suddenly stopped me, looked at me all wide-eyed, and said, 'I'm going to poop my pants.

' We then walked to a Starbucks so he could, and I sat there for around 20 minutes





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