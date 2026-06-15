Date announced for 2027 Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium

The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans.

The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans. The 2026 event featured a star-studded lineup led by headliner Tyler Childers, with The Red Clay Strays, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts also on the bill.

The full 2027 artist lineup is expected to be announced later this year. Past performers at Buckeye Country Superfest have included Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Zach Bryan, George Strait and Luke Combs. A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night on Broad Street on Columbus’ East Side.

The crash happened at 11:16 p.m.Police identify at-large suspect charged in fatal weekend shooting Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's northeast side Saturday morning. Michael D. Lunsford Jr. has been chaThe founder of one of America's most recognized bakery brands has died.

Cheryl Krueger, a beloved entrepreneurial icon in Central Ohio, passed away at the age oState troopers are investigating a one vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man in Marion, Ohio Friday evening. According to a statement by the Ohio State





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