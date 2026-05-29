Data suggests tougher summer job market for Utah teens

For many teens, landing a summer job is not as simple as it used to be.“I’ve been doing a ton of part-time jobs,” said McKenna Tuckett.Tuckett said she worked s

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill. , Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. “I’ve been doing a ton of part-time jobs,” said McKenna Tuckett.

Tuckett said she worked several part-time jobs over the last year, from retail to a soda shop, before recently landing a position as a receptionist and sales representative.

“Right now, it seems like a lot of places I’ve applied to for part-time work want a full-time employee,” Tuckett said. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.19 million teens were employed nationwide in April, a figure trending down from the year before.

Memorial Day travel breaks records despite rising gas prices “Last year was one of the weakest years on record, and it’s expected that this year will be even weaker,” said Robert Spendlove, senior economist for Zions Bank.

“If they’re going to cut back on employment, the first place they do that is for those younger workers and those untrained workers,” Spendlove said. Experts warned the trend could have long-term consequences for teens trying to build work experience.

“It’s really important for younger workers to get exposed to the labor force, develop the skills of working and develop the skills of financial independence and management,” Spendlove said. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crTwo people were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into another driver on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. oFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30Box Elder County officials rejected three applications to place data center referendums on the ballot, saying they were not "legally referable to voters. "The Bo





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah Poll Shows Majority Concerned About Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise ShipA new poll reveals that nearly 6 in 10 Utahns are concerned about the recent hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which involved the rare Andes strain capable of human-to-human transmission. The survey highlights demographic and geographic variations in concern levels, while health officials emphasize low risk to the general public.

Read more »

Utah business owners convicted in $30M fraud scheme with Noah's Event CenterBusiness owners of an event center company that used to have a location in South Jordan before it shut down five years ago were just found guilty of conducting more than $30 million in fraud.

Read more »

Wildlife Officials Warn to Keep Distance from Baby Animals in UtahUtah wildlife officials remind residents to keep distance as baby animals appear, following a sighting of a cow moose and twin calves in Park City. Experts advise watching for behavioral cues and not approaching or touching young wildlife to avoid attracting predators.

Read more »

Utah launches new MIDA transparency tool in response to data center concernsUtah leaders launched an online dashboard with information on the Military Installation Development Authority after a proposed data center drew attention to the

Read more »