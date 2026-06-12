Data Scans from 'Pokémon Go' Players Used in AI Model for Drones and Robots

The game 'Pokémon Go' released in 2016, where players would wander about their surroundings capturing Pokémon, was crucial in this data collection.

In 2016, the popular mobile game ' Pokémon Go ' exploded with players capturing scenes in real-world locations to add to their collections. Now, Niantic Spatial, part of the company behind ' Pokémon Go ', is using these scans generated by players to train AI for drones and robots.

The data used by 'Pokémon Go' players for capturing Pokémon is being used to build a camera-based AI model. This integration into drones will provide an alternative positioning system when GPS fails, acting as a redundancy. Despite users' voluntary contribution, concerns have been raised about data privacy and the potential for nefarious use. The Dutch resident shared his surprise and naivety in contributing to such projects without realizing the consequences.

Now, the public can explore the ethical controversies involved in data usage and the role of the game in facilitating it





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Pokémon Go AI Model Drones Robots Data Privacy Games

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