Data Companies' Deceptive Practices for Opt-out Requests Draw Criticism

A new study from the digital rights nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) exposes manipulative design practices by 38 major data companies in their opt-out requests. The study highlights eight categories of deceptive practices including confusing opt-out forms, buried links, multiple separate forms for opting out, and mandatory subscriptions for opting out.

Manipulative methods used for data sharing and selling practices by several major tech companies sparked a new study highlighting their manipulative design practices in opt-out requests .

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) identified at least eight distinct categories of deceptive practices including confusing flow, multiple forms, hidden opt-out links, and mandatory subscriptions for opt-out. The study also revealed failures in clearly linking opt-out forms from homepages or privacy policies and requests that may expose consumers to safety risks such as domestic violence victims or public officials.

According to EPIC, regulatory bodies at state and federal levels must step in to protect consumers' rights to opt-out from data sharing





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Data Companies Manipulative Design In Opt-Out Requests Electronic Privacy Information Center Deceptive Practices Regulatory Bodies Opt-Out Requests Safeguard Consumer's Rights

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