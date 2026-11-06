Data centers were not winners in the 2026 elections, CBS News exit polls find

Big majorities of 2026 election voters opposed the building of data centers in their community.

This opposition benefited Democratic candidates — most who opposed data centers backed Democrats. But most self-identified Republicans also expressed their resistance to having a new data center in their area too — even as they predominantly voted for Republican candidates.

Those who see AI doing more harm than good are opposed to data centers in their community. Voters who think AI will help society are more open to having one. Candidates like Democratic Sen. -elect Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Gov.

Also read Democrats Retake Congress in Historic 2026 Midterms, Mandating Climate Action and Data Center Pauses

-elect Gina Hinojosa in Texas, among others, made data centers a central part of their campaigns. Here are voters' views on data centers in selected states. In each, there was majority opposition to new data centers across urban, suburban and rural areas. conducted earlier this year found public skepticism about having a data center in their area fueled by perceived negative impacts on the environment and resources.

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More did, however, think that data centers could be good, rather than bad, for local tax revenue. The CBS News exit poll interviewed thousands of voters across the country at polling locations on Election Day and in the weeks leading up to Election Day. This is how