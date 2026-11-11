Data Centers May Have Swung Some Red Counties Toward Democrats in 2024 Midterms

A new study shows that counties with large or proposed AI data centers shifted up to 2.2 percentage points toward Democratic candidates in the 2024 midterm elections, affecting GOP vote totals in many heavily Republican areas.

In 2024, a new analysis by the conservative advocacy group Humans First suggests that the presence of large or proposed artificial‑intelligence data centers nudged several deeply Republican counties toward Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. The study measured a so‑called "data center penalty," finding an average shift of 2.2 percentage points toward Democrats in counties with significant AI facilities compared to similar counties without such projects.

How the Study Measured the Shift

Humans First examined public election results alongside a database of 1,540 counties in 16 states that either housed a large data center or had a major project on the drawing board. The researchers calculated the difference in Democratic vote share between counties with and without large AI data centers, controlling for factors such as past voting patterns, rural or urban status, population size, and demographic composition. The analysis revealed that, on average, GOP vote totals fell an additional 1.1 percent in deep‑red counties-those that President Trump won by at least 20 points in 2024-when a large data center was present.

Also read What U.S. Voters Made Clear on Election Day: No AI Data Centers

Stakeholder Views on Data Center Impact

Humans First Chairwoman Amy Kremer told Fox News that the study highlights how local issues resonate with voters: "People engage politically when issues affect them personally," Kremer said. "A data center involves everything from your pocketbook to community health, so I believe these counties moved away from Republicans." Kremer also criticized the secrecy surrounding many data center deals, noting that developers often use nondisclosure agreements and shell companies, delaying community opposition until after construction plans are in motion.

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Broader Political and Economic Consequences

The analysis shows that the 2.1‑point raw gap in deep‑red counties with large facilities persisted across 14 of the 16 states studied and 25 of 27 governor and Senate races examined. Humans First identified 114 proposed large AI data center projects in 92 heavily Republican counties, suggesting that future developments could further alter local political balances. Meanwhile, 40 of 41 data center moratoriums or restrictions passed in the midterm elections reflected widespread public opposition to such projects. As the debate over AI infrastructure grows, the findings underscore the tangible influence of technology hubs on election outcomes and local economies.