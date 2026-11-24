A new study 'indicates that the air quality impacts of data centers are very widespread across a large region.'

Air pollution associated with data centers’ electricity use contributed to an estimated hundreds of premature deaths across the U.S., according to a new study. The rapid buildout of the infrastructure powering the artificial intelligence boom and other digital services has already sparked local concerns about their demand for electricity and water, as well as noise disrupting nearby neighborhoods.

But researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that the health consequences may reach communities far from the data centers themselves. For the study, published Thursday in Environmental Research Letters, the researchers developed a modeling framework to track how electricity demand from data centers moves through the nation’s interconnected power grid, while accounting for the role of atmospheric conditions in forming air pollution across different regions, according to an accompanying MIT release.

Also read How the movement against data centers has gone global

They estimated that data center electricity demand resulted in 513 premature deaths associated with fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, and another 137 with ozone, or smog, for a combined total of 650 in 2023. The researchers noted that figure represented 5.3 percent of U.S. electricity-related mortalities, though data centers accounted for 3.8 percent of the nation’s electricity generation. While Virginia and Texas bore the largest data center loads, the study found that impacts weren’t proportionally concentrated in those areas.

Estimated PM2.5 impacts were highest across parts of the central U.S. and Midwest, with “smaller but widespread” impacts identified in the eastern U.S. Mortality burdens were concentrated in densely populated parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, according to the study. Nebraska and Iowa recorded some of the highest estimated death rates per million people. Kansas, South Dakota, Missouri and Arkansas also experienced elevated rates despite having relatively little data center demand, the study said.

The researchers said the mismatch reflected the operation of interconnected power grids, differences in regional generating fleets and atmospheric conditions pushing pollution across state lines, according to MIT.

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“When people think about the negative impacts of data centers, they usually focus on the neighbors,” said senior author Noelle Selin, an MIT professor and director of its Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy. “But our study indicates that the air quality impacts of data centers are very widespread across a large region. In an email to Newsweek Monday, MIT Professor Noelle Selin noted two separate issues.

“One is that as demand continues to grow, these numbers will obviously go up ,” she said. “A second is that a lot of data centers are now building their own power , and we don’t take that into account .

These will obviously affect air pollution and will be co-located with the data centers, so might enhance local impacts as well as those relatively far from the source. ” “How data centers meet their growing electricity needs will matter a lot, both the fuels and technologies they use for onsite power, and which power plants supply any additional demand from the grid,” MIT graduate student Yuang Chen told Newsweek in an emailed statement Monday.

“Those choices will shape both the size and location of their future health impacts. ” “Even if you don’t think you are affected because there is not a data center near you, think again. ” Newsweek contacted the authors for comment on Monday and is awaiting a response.

US’ Biggest Data Centers Use As Much Power As Entire Countries It comes as a separate, Harvard-led study found that the largest data centers in the U.S. together consume more electricity than some countries. This research identified just over 400 hyperscale data centers, estimating how much electricity each consumed annually from May 2024 through April 2025 under various operating scenarios.

Under the central scenario, demand from those facilities was roughly 82 terawatt-hours , which equated to around 1.8 percent of total U.S. electricity consumption. According to the statistics website Worldometer, that was more electricity than countries including Denmark, Finland, Nigeria and Venezuela consumed in 2024. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Rebecca Flood, Gray R. ThomasAir pollution associated with data centers’ electricity use contributed to an estimated hundreds of premature deaths across the U.S., according to a new study.about their demand for electricity and water, as well as noise disrupting nearby neighborhoods. But researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that the health consequences may reach communities far from the data centers themselves.

, the researchers developed a modeling framework to track how electricity demand from data centers moves through the nation’s interconnected power grid, while accounting for the role of atmospheric conditions in forming air pollution across different regions,They estimated that data center electricity demand resulted in 513 premature deaths associated with fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, and another 137 with ozone, or smog, for a combined total of 650 in 2023. The researchers noted that figure represented 5.3 percent of U.S. electricity-related mortalities, though data centers accounted for 3.8 percent of the nation’s electricity generation.

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While Virginia and Texas bore the largest data center loads, the study found that impacts weren’t proportionally concentrated in those areas. Estimated PM2.5 impacts were highest across parts of the central U.S. and Midwest, with “smaller but widespread” impacts identified in the eastern U.S. Mortality burdens were concentrated in densely populated parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, according to the study. Nebraska and Iowa recorded some of the highest estimated death rates per million people.

Kansas, South Dakota, Missouri and Arkansas also experienced elevated rates despite having relatively little data center demand, the study said. The researchers said the mismatch reflected the operation of interconnected power grids, differences in regional generating fleets and atmospheric conditions pushing pollution across state lines, according to MIT.

“When people think about the negative impacts of data centers, they usually focus on the neighbors,” said senior author Noelle Selin, an MIT professor and director of its Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy. “But our study indicates that the air quality impacts of data centers are very widespread across a large region.

“One is that as demand continues to grow, these numbers will obviously go up ,” she said. “A second is that a lot of data centers are now building their own power , and we don’t take that into account .

These will obviously affect air pollution and will be co-located with the data centers, so might enhance local impacts as well as those relatively far from the source. ” “How data centers meet their growing electricity needs will matter a lot, both the fuels and technologies they use for onsite power, and which power plants supply any additional demand from the grid,” MIT graduate student Yuang Chen told“Even if you don’t think you are affected because there is not a data center near you, think again.

”US’ Biggest Data Centers Use As Much Power As Entire Countries This research identified just over 400 hyperscale data centers, estimating how much electricity each consumed annually from May 2024 through April 2025 under various operating scenarios. Under the central scenario, demand from those facilities was roughly 82 terawatt-hours , which equated to around 1.8 percent of total U.S. electricity consumption.

According to the statistics website Worldometer, that was more electricity than countries including Denmark, Finland, Nigeria and Venezuela consumed in 2024.