Elon Musk's Starmind will use solar power for data centers in space for use on Earth.

In this photo illustration, the logo of SpaceX is displayed on a smartphone screen with an image of the Starship rocket in the background on November 16, 2026 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized Elon Musk’s SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites to build artificial intelligence data centers to orbit the Earth. The FCC approved SpaceX’s "Starmind" constellation – a network of solar-powered orbital compute modules designed to process massive amounts of data in space. By shifting power-hungry AI infrastructure into orbit, the project aims to bypass terrestrial electricity, land, and cooling bottlenecks.

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"DATA CENTERS IN SPACE," read a graphic posted to X by the FCC and Chairman Brendan Carr on Wednesday. "Much appreciated," Musk wrote on X. "This will be a great asset to America and the world. " Musk teased this in an overnight X post after the midterms crippled the Republican Party, including in Texas, where Musk had invested hundreds of millions to elect lawmakers more friendly to data center buildouts in America.