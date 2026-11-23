New research reveals that majority-Black neighborhoods are twice as likely to host data centers without public hearings, raising serious concerns about environmental racism and procedural injustice.

Residents of Hayne's Station in Augusta, Georgia, are confronting a stark reality regarding the placement of major technology infrastructure near their homes. Zakiya Mabery, a homeowner in the neighborhood, expressed deep frustration after learning that a $2 billion data center known as Project Eisenhower was approved just ten minutes from her residence. The 200-acre facility received authorization in 2022 without any public hearing, effectively bypassing the community's ability to voice concerns before construction began.

Racial Disparities in Facility Placement and Approval

Mabery purchased her home in the new development before the project was publicly known, noting that two-thirds of the residents moving into Hayne's Station are Black. She stated that her family would never have bought the property had they known a data center was planned. This personal experience highlights a broader national pattern where majority-Black communities are more than two times more likely to host data centers compared to majority-white areas. Furthermore, these communities are far less likely to receive public hearings or opportunities to offer comments during the approval process.

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Systemic Exclusion from Planning Processes

Data from the research tool Zoned Out indicates that the absence of public input significantly influences project outcomes. Communities that received a public hearing before construction were approximately 80% white on average, whereas those without a hearing were roughly 60% people of color. When a community is granted a hearing, data centers are blocked 66% of the time. In contrast, when no public comment period is offered, projects are approved 80% of the time, suggesting that procedural access is a critical factor in local opposition success.

Environmental Health and Economic Impacts

The placement of these facilities extends a historical pattern of environmental racism that disproportionately affects Black communities. Residents face potential health risks from pollution, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, which are linked to asthma, strokes, dementia, and cancer. America's largest data centers generate an estimated 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, contributing significantly to climate change. Augusta resident Charles Zabel emphasized that these are not merely emotional concerns but real impacts on health and property value for those who invested in the area.

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Political Support and Legal Challenges

The political landscape has shifted to favor rapid data center expansion. President Donald Trump has directed agencies to exempt these projects from federal environmental reviews to accelerate construction, framing AI dominance as a critical competition against China. Despite this push, more than 40 jurisdictions nationwide have allowed voters to decide on data centers via ballot measures. White residents made up an average of over 83% of the population in these places, compared with less than 5% for Black residents.

Research Confirming National Trend

A Harvard study led by former AI worker Aino Halonen confirmed that the disparities are systemic and nationwide. Researchers controlled for income, population density, home values, and proximity to power lines, yet neighborhoods with larger Black, Latino, and Asian populations remained most likely to host these facilities. Dhanaraj Thakur from George Washington University stated that race stands out as the primary predictor, confirming this is not an isolated issue but a national trend requiring immediate attention to procedural justice and environmental equity.