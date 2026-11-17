Chillicothe residents debate zoning for data centers, battery storage and crypto mining over water, energy and neighborhood impacts. A Pixelle mill data hall plan stays exempt amid NDA scrutiny. Rules due Dec.

Chillicothe residents debate zoning for data centers, battery storage and crypto mining over water, energy and neighborhood impacts. A Pixelle mill data hall plan stays exempt amid NDA scrutiny.

Rules due Dec. Residents in Chillicothe are weighing in on how the city should regulate data centers and other emerging industries as local leaders work to develop new building and zoning standards. During a public meeting Monday, residents shared their concerns about small and large data centers, battery energy storage systems and cryptocurrency mining operations.

Also read Just 400 US Data Centers Use More Electricity Than Michigan

Community members used stickers and markers to identify issues they believe the city should consider, including water and energy consumption and potential impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. The proposed regulations will not change the data center project already being considered at the former Pixelle paper mill. Instead, the city's effort is focused on establishing standards for future development. The proposal at the former mill, led by Alignment Engine, includes a 6.5-acre data hall within a larger, approximately 490-acre industrial redevelopment.

Company representatives have said the facility would generate its own power and use existing water wells on the property. Chillicothe City Councilman Gunner Barnes previously said he left a tour of the property after being asked to sign an NDA . Alignment Engine has said it did not ask anyone to sign such agreements, while U.S. Paper Mill has declined to comment.

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Craig Teeters said the facilities could bring high-paying technology jobs to the area and represent an industry that is continuing to grow.

"Well, it's high tech jobs, right? So they're high paying jobs," Teeters said.

"Whether we like it or not, it's kind of the wave of the future. We're not going backwards.

" Teeters also argued that redeveloping an existing industrial property is preferable to building on undeveloped land. "If you're going to put a data center somewhere, you should put it in a facility like this that's been shut down instead of going to a greenfield site where you're using farmland," he said. Other residents raised concerns about the potential consequences for the area's rural character and natural resources.

"We are ultimately a rural area, and I think bigger corporations know that and see opportunity here to take advantage," Hank Leslie said. "I'm hoping that we as a community can really rally together and try not to allow that to happen. " Leslie also pointed to the potential effects of noise pollution on the environment and people living near a proposed data center.

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"The most valuable resource we have is our nature, so the noise pollution could really affect the environment. It could affect people living near the proposed data center," he said. Mayor Luke Feeney said residents' feedback will help shape the city's approach to regulating these facilities and determining what types of development should be allowed.

"If they say we don't want data centers at all, there's no data centers. If they say we want data centers that come right up to the sidewalk, that sort of thing," Feeney said. But with some residents calling for restrictions and others seeing potential economic benefits, Ross County Commissioner Jack Everson said officials must balance protecting the community with allowing room for future opportunities.

"I think we need to let this process play out and be careful to protect our future, but not be so, so protective that we stop the momentum of what could be a great thing here," Everson said. A Virginia couple has been arrested after police say they hosted a large party involving hundreds of teenagers, underage drinking and fireworks.

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