Chris McQueen and other smartphone users report targeted ads for unproven cancer treatments after data brokers linked location history to health struggles.

Chris McQueen finished his treatment for leukemia a year and half ago. Yet advertisements for fake cures never ceased appearing on his mobile device during routine oncologist visits and monthly bloodwork.

These intrusive promotions included juice cleanses promised to cure cancer and clinics in Mexico offering full recovery with minimal chemotherapy. The source of this targeted harassment stems from data brokers who track user whereabouts via smartphone location data.

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McQueen and other individuals have taken to social media to vent about these corporate practices. They describe how these entities connect geographic location with other gathered data to draw inferences about health struggles.

This information is then sold to companies hawking unproven treatments to vulnerable populations. The practice has drawn sharp criticism from patients who feel violated by the invasion of their personal medical privacy.

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Technical Steps To Stop Location Tracking

Users can mitigate this surveillance by opening the settings application on their phone. They should scroll down and tap the location option to access privacy controls.

To turn off location tracking completely, users must toggle the switch next to the tab to the off position. On Google Pixel Android 17 devices, clicking ads and tapping delete advertising ID provides an additional layer of protection.

For iPhone users, turning off location tracking requires going to settings and entering location into the search bar. Users should click location services and toggle through individual apps to turn off location access for each one.

The Human Impact Of Digital Surveillance

The psychological toll on patients is significant and often deeply distressing. McQueen, who resides in San Diego, stated that the experience makes him feel sick to his stomach.

He fears that some patients are putting themselves at risk by attempting such untested treatments instead of following oncologists advice. The potential for fatal consequences drives the urgency of this privacy crisis.

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Many patients believe their sensitive health data should not be available for purchase by third parties. This sentiment was echoed in a 2022 American Medical Association survey regarding data ethics.

Privacy Settings And Data Broker Regulations

To stop data brokers from tracking users, individuals should navigate to privacy and security settings. From there, they can access the tracking menu and turn off the option for apps to request to track.

This step prevents applications from gathering persistent identifiers that allow brokers to build detailed profiles. It is a critical measure for protecting sensitive health information from commercial exploitation.

Users are advised to regularly review these settings to ensure their location data remains private. The complexity of these controls often leaves patients feeling helpless against large data harvesting corporations.