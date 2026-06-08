Data at risk? What parents should do after a school cyberattack

Evanston Township High School canceled summer classes on Monday and Tuesday after school officials said a cyberattack was discovered over the weekend.

A cyberattack forced Evanston Township High School to cancel classes, raising fears about student data—and prompting experts to urge parents to take immediate steps to protect their children’s identities.

A data breach in a suburban school district has raised fresh concerns about the privacy of children’s information online, and PJ Randhawa has more on how to keep your kids safe. Evanston Township High School canceled summer classes on Monday and Tuesday after school officials said a cyberattack was discovered over the weekend. In the wake of the incident, NBC 5 Responds is sharing steps parents can take to protect their children's data.

Ransomware attacks against schools have increased 23% in recent years, according to a report from the nonprofit Center for Internet Security. Experts say each attack is hitting harder and exposing more data. In this case, district officials say they don't know yet if personal data was accessed.

However, the attack impacted the district’s internet and phone access, PA system and other emergency operations systems - leading to the campus closure. The biggest risk for students is that their Social Security numbers, birthday and other information, if exposed, could be used to steal their identity. Criminals could rack up huge amounts of debt by applying for loans or credit cards in a child’s name before anyone realizes it.

Whether you’re impacted by this data breach or not, there are a few things you can do to protect your family’s data. In the aftermath of a data breach, experts urge parents to be cautious of messages that claim to be from your school but ask for additional personal information. Be sure to monitor or lock your own credit, change your passwords and set up two-factor authentication on all of your accounts.

It’s also a good idea to check if your child has a credit report and ask that it be frozen. You can do that by reaching out to the three credit bureaus. According to TransUnion, when you submit the storm, you will find out whether there is a credit report in your child's name. If there is, the company will contact you for additional information.

If you want a copy of the credit report, TransUnion might require you to separately request a copy of the report by mail. Experian has an online portal where parents or guardians can fill out and submit Child Identity Theft Protection forms to check if a minor has a credit report, add a fraud alert for a minor or add or remove a security freeze for a minor.

More information can be foundEquifax requires parents or guardians to contact them by mail. For information on how to get a copy of a minor child’s credit report and how to request a security freeze for a minor child, visit their





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