DaSaahn Brame Exits Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game With an Injury

DaShaan Brame Tennessee football may have another injury situation to monitor during Saturday night's matchup against Kentucky. Tight end DaSaahn Brame appeared

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame carries the ball during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. , on Oct. 24, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectappeared to be injured following an incomplete pass in the end zone. He was helped off the field. His availability for the remainder of the game could become an important storyline for Tennessee's offense. Brame entered Saturday's contest as one of Tennessee's options at tight end, recording 14 receptions for 181 yards this season.

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The sophomore has provided the Volunteers with another receiving target in an offense looking to maintain its rhythm against a Kentucky team ranked among the nation's top teams. Tight end Luca Wolf entered in Brame's place. This is significant as the Volunteers are already without Ethan Davis, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this season. Davis' absence has placed additional importance on Tennessee's available options at the position.

South Alabama transfer Trent Thomas is another key option for the Volunteers. Thomas entered the game with six receptions for 45 yards and has contributed to Tennessee's tight end rotation this season. Losing another player at the position, even temporarily, could affect Tennessee's personnel packages and flexibility in the passing game.

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However, the extent of Brame's apparent injury has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to return to Saturday's contest. Tennessee will continue to evaluate its available personnel as the game progresses. Brame's status is worth watching, particularly given the importance of maintaining depth at tight end during a pivotal stretch of the SEC schedule. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Tennessee's tight end situation will be one to monitor as the Volunteers look to navigate the remainder of their matchup against Kentucky.

This is worth monitoring, as Brame has been big for an offense that relies heavily on the run and needs as much help as it can get in the passing game. Tennessee leads 13-6 in the 3rd quarter.