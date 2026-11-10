Das Boot Series Heads to MHz Choice With Season 3 on November 10

Das Boot's remaining TV seasons finally find distribution as MHz Choice prepares to stream season 3 on November 10, following the 1981 war classic's sequel series.

Das Boot, the 1981 West German war film directed by Wolfgang Petersen, is set to reach more viewers as the streamer MHz Choice prepares to release season 3 of its television sequel beginning on November 10. The announcement follows a long gap in distribution, since the first season arrived on Hulu in 2019 and the remaining seasons did not find a home until 2026.

The film's listed release date is February 10, 1982, and its runtime is 150 minutes. Its enduring reputation has helped make both the original movie and its sequel series essential viewing for war drama fans.

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Das Boot Film Captures the Human Cost of Submarine Warfare

The 1981 film Das Boot follows the crew of a German submarine in 1941 during a harrowing fight at sea. Critics and viewers largely regard it as one of the strongest anti-war films ever made because it captures the human element of warfare's destruction.

The film builds feelings of claustrophobia and terror throughout its story while crafting richly textured characters. It does not look to valorize any of its participants for their heroism, which sets its tone apart from many war movies.

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The story draws from Lothar-Günther Buchheim's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, which depicts the raw intensity of warfare. The film is credited to writers Dean Riesner and Wolfgang Petersen, with Günter Rohrbach, Michael Bittins, and Ortwin Freyermuth listed as producers. The film also launched the career of Wolfgang Petersen.

Das Boot TV Series Continues the Story Beginning in 1942

The television sequel Das Boot was produced by the German company Bavaria Fiction, beginning in 2018, and initially aired on Sky One. It is based on Buchheim's sequel novel Die Festung, or The Fortress.

The series picks up the action one year after the film and begins its story in 1942. It follows another submarine and other conflicts in the war with different characters, while preserving the tone and tension of the original movie.

Over four seasons, which initially ran until 2023, the series added detail and contemplation that complemented the antiwar outlook of the 1981 film. The source describes the updated effects and large-scale production visuals as adding further texture that uplifts the original film, and the series also served as an introduction to the movie for many audiences.

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MHz Choice Brings Remaining Das Boot Seasons to Streaming

The streamer MHz Choice will release season 3 of Das Boot beginning on November 10, and season 4 will be available on the service on a future date. Fans waiting for the full series now have a clearer path to watching the story from start to finish.

The first season was released on Hulu in 2019, but the show was not yet available in full in the domestic market until distribution for its remaining seasons was secured in 2026. The timing gives viewers a chance to watch the film and the series as one connected war narrative.

War stories are often difficult to watch, and Das Boot is no exception, given its thoughtful contemplations on the horrors of warfare. Combined, the 1981 film and the 2018 television series provide a story that is as compelling as it is important, and the page lists a rating of 9.5 out of 10.