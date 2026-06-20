Daryl Sabara Reflects on Growing Up Without a Father as He Celebrates Mother's Day With Meghan Trainor

Daryl Sabara shares emotional insights on fatherhood, healing from his father's absence, and honoring his wife Meghan Trainor on Mother's Day amid their family journey with three children.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrated Mother's Day on May 10, 2026, with Sabara posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He praised his wife as the heart of their family, crediting her for managing everything with ease.

The couple shares three children: sons Riley, 5, and Barry, who will be 3 in July, and daughter Mikey. In reflecting on fatherhood, Daryl Sabara opened up about growing up without his own father, who left when he was one year old. He explained that this absence shaped his perspective, turning it into a "blessing" in some ways as he prepares to raise two sons.

He described how his mother fulfilled both parental roles but also acknowledged the subconscious imprints parents leave. Through therapy and personal healing in his 30s, he is identifying which traits he wishes to pass on and which he wants to move beyond. Sabara revealed that certain milestones with his eldest son triggered intense emotions. When Riley turned one, he experienced a breakdown, realizing he had already surpassed the amount of time his own father had been present.

"I couldn't imagine ever leaving my son," he said. This emotional journey has been intertwined with his growth as a parent. He emphasized that becoming a father himself has provided an existential opportunity to become the dad he always wanted, helping him process unresolved feelings from his childhood. The family has been open about their experiences, using social media to share moments like their 2020 pregnancy announcement.

Their story highlights themes of resilience, breaking cycles, and redefining what family means when traditional models are absent





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Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Fatherhood Mother's Day Family Parenting Healing Childhood Trauma

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