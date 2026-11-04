Daryl Dixon Season 4 Could Overtake Rick and Michonne as Best Walking Dead Series

Rotten Tomatoes data shows Rick and Michonne leading, but Daryl Dixon's improving trajectory and final season setup suggest it may claim the top spot in the franchise.

AMC is currently evaluating the critical standing of its post-apocalyptic franchise following the conclusion of the original series in 2022. The network has shifted toward a prestige streaming model featuring shorter seasons, resulting in two standout spinoffs. Rotten Tomatoes data indicates that Rick and Michonne leads with an 88% Tomatometer score compared to Daryl Dixon's 74%. However, industry analysis suggests this ranking may shift significantly when Daryl Dixon Season 4 premieres.

Ratings Gap Narrows Between Spinoffs

The current disparity in audience reception between the two major spinoffs stems largely from their structural differences rather than pure quality metrics. Rick and Michonne consists of only six episodes, functioning more like a limited film event than a traditional television run. This condensed format allowed the creators to maintain high production value and narrative cohesion throughout its entire duration. Conversely, Daryl Dixon adopted a long-form storytelling approach that initially struggled to find its footing. The first two seasons, set in France, received scores similar to the show's overall average, indicating a slower start for the series.

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Daryl Dixon Improves With Spanish Setting

A significant turning point occurred when the production relocated to Spain for the third season of Daryl Dixon. This change in location coincided with a substantial improvement in critical reception, bringing the show much closer to the heights achieved by Rick and Michonne. Season three secured an 83% rating on the Tomatometer and a 60% Popcornmeter score. This upward trajectory suggests that the creative team successfully refined their storytelling methods after establishing the core dynamic between Daryl and Carol. The improved pacing and stronger supporting cast in the Spanish setting have resonated well with both critics and viewers.

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Final Season Offers Creative Freedom

Daryl Dixon Season 4 is positioned to potentially become the best entry in the entire franchise due to several converging factors. The narrative focus has simplified into a clear mission for Daryl to return home, removing the confusion that plagued earlier arcs. The series has also found a pleasing balance between the two protagonists, moving away from the heavy Carol-centric focus of season two. Furthermore, the decision to confirm this season as the final ride for these characters removes the pressure to set up future plotlines. This freedom allows the writers to deliver a conclusive and satisfying ending without holding back or leaving threads dangling for subsequent seasons.

Crossover Potential Defines Future Franchise

While Daryl Dixon prepares for its finale, AMC faces uncertainty regarding the broader future of the Walking Dead universe. Franchise lead Scott M. Gimple has acknowledged the possibility of a massive crossover event that could unite all spinoff characters. Breadcrumbs left in previous series finales, such as Morgan searching for Rick in Fear the Walking Dead, hint at a connected timeline. A potential convergence at the Commonwealth against villains linked to Designation 2 could create a landmark event for the franchise. Such a project would likely surpass even the current top-rated spinoffs in cultural impact and critical acclaim.