Dartz Motorz, a Latvian carmaker known for its bonkers vehicles, has unveiled its latest MPV, the Pullman Shere Khan. The MPV is based on a Mercedes-Benz V-Class and is heavily armored, with a price tag of £300,000. It features a massive lion face in its grille and a nod to luxury railway carriages of the 1800s. The Pullman Shere Khan also has advanced security features, including a 'Drone Protection Standard' and 'Scout Drones' for real-time aerial reconnaissance.

Latvian carmaker Dartz Motorz has unveiled its latest vehicle, the Pullman Shere Khan , an MPV based on a Mercedes-Benz V-Class . The MPV is heavily armored, can withstand a grenade blast and drone attack, and costs £300,000.

It features a massive lion face in its grille and a nod to luxury railway carriages of the 1800s. Dartz claims it as a 'modest' MPV, filling a void in the market above 'ÜberLuxury V.V. I.P. Vans' and 'Gigaluxury Vans'.

However, it had no intention of making a bulletproof people carrier, but changed its mind due to 'stubborn clients' who demanded to be delivered fresh, but tired, vegetables. The Pullman Shere Khan also has advanced security features, including a 'Drone Protection Standard' and 'Scout Drones' for real-time aerial reconnaissance





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dartz Motorz Pullman Shere Khan MPV Mercedes-Benz V-Class Armored £300 000 Security Features Drone Protection Lion Face

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICC Suspends Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Amid Sexual Harassment AllegationsKarim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been suspended following a two-year probe into sexual harassment allegations. Khan is accused of engaging in coercive and non-consensual sexual behavior towards a female ICC aide. The Assembly of States Parties voted to suspend Khan pending a special secret ballot vote from the court's 125 member states to decide his future. The suspension comes after a UN investigation found that Khan had 'nonconsensual sexual contact' with the aide on multiple occasions. Khan's lawyers have rejected his suspension, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Khan of using the prosecution of Israel to distract from the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Read more »

Saira Khan Drops Two Dress Sizes with Weight-Loss Jabs and Diet Overhaul, Inspires Body PositivityFormer Loose Women star Saira Khan, 56, shares her journey from size 10-12 to 8-10 using weight-loss medication and a nutrient-rich diet, while promoting self-acceptance and strength training for midlife health.

Read more »

International Criminal Court Suspends Chief Prosecutor Over Sexual Misconduct AllegationsThe International Criminal Court has taken the unprecedented step of suspending its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, over claims of sexual misconduct. Khan has denied any wrongdoing, but a UN investigation found evidence of nonconsensual sexual contact. The Assembly of States Parties will now decide Khan's fate in a special session.

Read more »

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct AllegationsThe International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended immediately after member states referred disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Khan, who faces accusations of serious misconduct, denies the claims. The case will be heard by the Assembly of States Parties, the court's governing body.

Read more »