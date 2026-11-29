Marvel and Lucasfilm confirm a Star Wars comic crossover featuring Darth Vader and Venom, releasing January 13, 2027. Lead writer Mark Smith confirms the six-issue series is fully written with a potential 2030 sequel.

A highly anticipated crossover event between Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm is officially scheduled to hit the market on January 13, 2027. This specific release date confirms that the long-rumored clash between the iconic Sith Lord Darth Vader and the Marvel anti-hero Venom is moving from concept to concrete publication. With the release window now confirmed, fans are preparing to view new artistic concepts that promise to depict the terrifying potential of these two distinct power sets colliding in a shared universe.

The Core Conflict: Vader Meets Venom

The primary attraction of this upcoming six-issue comic book series is the direct confrontation between Darth Vader and Venom. This pairing has generated significant buzz across internet communities, with fans debating the outcome of the hypothetical battle. While some speculate that Venom could potentially overcome Vader, the prevailing sentiment favors Darth Vader utilizing his Force abilities to dominate the fight from a distance. The narrative premise involves a reality-breaking spell that brings the events of Star Wars: A New Hope into Earth-616, forcing the Star Wars and Marvel universes to collide.

Also read Marvel Reveals Venom P.O.V. #1 Details for December 2026 Release

Production Status and Creative Team

Lead writer Mark Smith has confirmed that the entire six-issue script is already complete and ready for production. Speaking with Bleeding Cool, Smith stated that all scripts are in and the series is in tip-top shape for its next-year release. He noted that while editorial feedback on black and white, color, and lettered versions may allow for minor dialogue tweaks, the core storytelling is finalized. Smith expressed full confidence that the project will remain on schedule without any delays, emphasizing that none of the books are going to be late for readers.

David Marquez Art and Visual Execution

Artist David Marquez is heading up the visual execution of the series, bringing the written scripts to life with his distinct artistic style. According to Smith, Marquez is deep into the artwork, with recollections placing him around the fourth issue during recent updates. The art is nearly finished, with only two issues remaining to be finalized by the creative team. This near-completion status supports Smith's assertion that the project is on track, allowing fans to anticipate seeing sneak peeks of the incredible artwork in the coming weeks before the full launch.

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Crossover Characters and Universe Integration

Beyond the central Vader and Venom duel, the series will feature a massive roster of familiar faces from both franchises. The cast includes Avengers members, Spider-Man, Luke Skywalker, Doctor Doom, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Wolverine. The plot forces these characters to become unlikely allies or enemies as they navigate the merged realities. A notable moment in the story involves Han Solo and Wolverine teaming up, creating a crossover dynamic that fans find as compelling as the main Sith versus symbiote conflict.

Future Plans and Sequel Speculation

The success and structure of this initial six-issue arc have already prompted thoughts of expansion beyond the immediate 2027 timeline. Mark Smith mentioned that he is already eyeing a sequel for 2030, indicating a potential long-term commitment to this crossover concept. With the first series fully written and the art nearly complete, the foundation is set for a smooth rollout. This strategic planning suggests that Marvel and Lucasfilm are committed to maintaining quality and continuity across multiple installments involving these high-profile characters.