Darth Vader's Terrifying Appearance in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Darth Vader's recent appearance in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord has left fans stunned, particularly with the revelation that he is just 23 years old in the show. This fact has shed a surprising light on Darth Vader as a character, highlighting the tragedy of his life and the ruthlessness of his actions.

Darth Vader has been a fan-favorite villain in Star Wars since the very beginning, when he brought Sith Lords to the screen for the first time in A New Hope.

Since then, Darth Vader has had many appearances in Star Wars movies and TV shows, acting as one of two primary antagonists in the original trilogy and then as the protagonist of the prequel trilogy. Even in the decades since, however, Vader's prominence on screen has never really dissipated.

In fact, while Vader/Anakin did not appear in the sequel trilogy with the exception of his helmet, which did have several appearances, he did play a role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he has had numerous appearances in many Star Wars TV shows, from Star Wars Rebels to Obi-Wan Kenobi and now most recently Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. Given his prominence in the franchise overall, it may seem as though there's not much left to be discovered about him, but that's proven far from true.

While Darth Vader's story wasn't necessarily developed in Maul - Shadow Lord, in the sense that his narrative arc in the show didn't have a larger impact on Anakin's Star Wars timeline, his most recent appearance did have audiences thinking a bit more about his overall story in the franchise-and, because of that, fans have now picked up on one detail in particular that is shedding a surprising and perhaps even a bit comical light on Darth Vader as a character. Darth Vader Is Absolutely Terrifying In Maul - Shadow Lord Long before Darth Vader finally had his cameo in Maul - Shadow Lord, audiences had been expecting to see the powerful Sith in the show.

While there was some speculation that this would be held off until Maul - Shadow Lord season 2, which is already confirmed to be in the works, season 1 increasingly felt like it was leading up to a Maul versus Darth Vader showdown. This would also certainly make sense in light of the timing of the show, which is set not long after Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Despite that expectation, Vader's eventual entrance in the ninth episode of the show, titled Strange Allies, is absolutely chilling. At first, a character is dragged into the woods by an unknown force, and it's only once his iconic breathing is heard that it's confirmed to be Darth Vader who is attacking.

In the follow-up episode, The Dark Lord, which is the final episode of the season, Vader becomes even more terrifying, not only proving his incredible skills both with the Force and with a lightsaber, but also putting his ruthlessness on full display. Among other things, Vader cuts down Devon's Jedi master, Eeko-Dio Daki, during these scenes, and he remains completely silent, which is so much scarier than if he had been speaking.

It is in light of these details that one particular fact about Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader at the time has caught fans' attention and it really is jarring to think about. Anakin/Vader Is Just 23 Years Old In This Show There's no question that Vader is a truly terrifying villain in Maul - Shadow Lord, but that only makes it all the more shocking that Anakin/Vader is just 23 years old when that show is set.

It's difficult to imagine that under that helmet and behind those violent, ruthless actions is a young man who is basically college age. Yes, he is also a powerful Sith Lord who has been twisted by the dark side, and he certainly no longer resembles the Jedi he once was, but this is still an odd fact about Vader at the time.

The fact that he was so young, even as he was arguably at his most evil, just reinforces how tragic his life really was. That deeper meaning aside, though, it is honestly a bit funny to recognize that this intimidating, powerful Dark Lord really is still just a young adult in Maul - Shadow Lord.





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