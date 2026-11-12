Darth Vader Lightsaber Sells for $4.875 Million at Heritage Auction

A Darth Vader lightsaber sold for $4.875 million at Heritage Auctions, setting a world record for any Star Wars collectible. The sale also set a record for a screen-used Star Wars prop.

A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi sold on Thursday for $4.875 million, or nearly $5 million, at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction held by Heritage Auctions. The sale was one of the highlights of an event that also featured material from Star Wars Episodes I through IX and other films and television shows.

The lightsaber was used in the climactic duel in Cloud City, where Vader tells Luke Skywalker 'I am your father.' That scene is among the most recognized moments in the franchise, and the weapon's link to it helped drive interest among collectors bidding at the Thursday event.

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Darth Vader Lightsaber Sale Details and Price

Heritage Auctions confirmed that the Darth Vader lightsaber sold for $4.875 million at its Thursday auction. The price places the weapon among the most valuable pieces of Star Wars memorabilia ever sold at public auction.

The auction house describes the result as a world auction record for any Star Wars collectible. That claim covers all categories of Star Wars memorabilia sold at auction, not only props used on screen.

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The sale also set a new auction record for a screen-used Star Wars prop, according to the auction organizer. Heritage Auctions said the result exceeded its own previous high mark for this type of item.

Record Comparison With Earlier Heritage Sale

The Vader lightsaber sale surpassed Heritage Auctions' July auction, where a Skywalker lightsaber and severed hand-effects rig from The Empire Strikes Back sold for $3.75 million. That earlier sale had held the record for a screen-used Star Wars prop until Thursday.

The difference between the two results is $1.125 million, based on the $4.875 million Vader sale and the $3.75 million July sale. The comparison shows how quickly the market for screen-used Star Wars props has grown in the same auction house during a short period.

Both sales were conducted by Heritage Auctions, which organized the Thursday event and the earlier July auction. The company's records give it a central role in establishing the current benchmarks for these items.

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Full Lineup of Star Wars Lightsabers at Auction

Heritage Auctions offered 27 other Star Wars lightsabers alongside the Darth Vader lightsaber during the Thursday event. All of those weapons were assembled for public auction at the same sale.

The event also included material from Star Wars Episodes I through IX, as well as items connected to additional films and television shows. This broad selection gave collectors a range of options beyond the single top lot.

For collectors and fans, the sale shows that original screen-used equipment from the franchise can command prices in the millions of dollars. Heritage Auctions has now recorded two consecutive record-setting prop sales in the span of several months.