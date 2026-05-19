Darth Vader: defeated by the power of the Force

This article explores who could potentially defeat Darth Vader in the Star Wars universe, highlighting the power of Plagueis, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Darth Vader is one of the most powerful Star Wars characters, but that doesn mean hes the strongest of them all. There are a handful of Force -sensitive individuals who have the capability to defeat him, whether its with a lightsaber or the Force .

Yoda and Anakin never locked lightsaber blades in any of the Star Wars movies and TV shows. From the moment he was shown choking the life out of Captain Antilles aboard the Tantive IV at the beginning of A New Hope, Darth Vader exuded strength in the Star Wars movies.

As Emperor Palatines chief enforcer and supreme commander of the Imperial Fleet, the cybernetic Sith Lord was one of the most dangerous individuals to be reckoned with in a galaxy far, far away for over two decades. Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi were other powerful Jedi who could have defeated him. Had Plagueis not been overconfident and let his guard down, he would have remained functionally immortal and been able to easily beat Vader in a fight





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Star Wars Darth Vader Plagueis Yoda Obi-Wan Kenobi Force Lightsaber

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