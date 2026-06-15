Darth Maul's Secret Podracing Skills Revealed in Marvel's Shadow of Maul #4

The post discusses the revelation of Darth Maul's secret podracing skills in Marvel's new and canonical series, Shadow of Maul #4. Maul is shown to have owned an incredible pod of his own between the prequel and original trilogies, and he is also revealed to have hired Tor Braxis to steal 100 million credits from Janix's largest casino.

This post contains spoilers for Star Wars : Shadow of Maul #4. Darth Maul , the former Sith Lord, has revealed to have some secret podracing skills.

In Marvel's new and canonical series, it is revealed that Maul not only has experience with podracing but also owned an incredible pod of his own between the prequel and original trilogies. The series takes readers to the Outer Rim world of Janix, where a brutal podracing event known as the Star Gauntlet is underway. Maul is also revealed to have hired Tor Braxis, a notorious racer, to steal 100 million credits from Janix's largest casino





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