Darth Maul Returns to Star Wars Legion With New Miniature Pack

Atomic Mass Games releases the Maul and Sith Probe Droids expansion for Star Wars Legion on December 11. This new pack features the iconic Sith Lord and includes detailed miniatures for tabletop wargaming fans.

Atomic Mass Games is officially expanding the Star Wars Legion universe with a new miniature pack titled Maul and Sith Probe Droids. This release marks the return of Darth Maul to the tabletop wargame, allowing players to utilize the Sith Lord in his Episode I: The Phantom Menace appearance. The expansion introduces iconic characters and assets from the prequel era into the tactical battlegrounds of the franchise.

Expansion Details And Release Schedule

The official release date for the Maul and Sith Probe Droids pack is December 11. The suggested retail price for this new content is set at $28.99. According to a report by ICv2, the bundle contains a comprehensive set of components for gameplay. Players will receive one Sith Lord miniature alongside three Sith Probe Droids.

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The package also includes essential gaming hardware to support these units. Buyers will get four bases for the miniatures and three flight stands for the aerial drones. Additionally, the box contains two Unit cards and three Command cards to facilitate game mechanics.

Maul History In Star Wars Media

Darth Maul first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace as the Sith assassin for Darth Sidious. Although he had very few lines in that film, the character quickly became a fan favorite within the series. His apparent demise on Naboo during his fight with Obi-Wan Kenobi was later retconned in expanded media.

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Subsequent shows revealed that Maul survived and evolved into a powerful crime lord. He made notable comebacks in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. This new Legion pack specifically focuses on his early appearance as the apprentice to Darth Sidious.

Impact On Legion Gameplay And Factions

Star Wars Legion is a tabletop miniature board game set in the Star Wars universe. During matches, participants command custom armies of unpainted miniatures on tactical fields. Different factions exist within the game, such as the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. Players build their teams around these specific historical allegiances.

The game has seen updates to its rules since its 2018 launch, including character bans. The new pack continues this trend of adding depth to the prequel trilogy content. Earlier this year, Atomic Mass Games released a Mace Windu expansion for the board game. This follows a period where the developers focused heavily on original trilogy factions.

Future Star Wars Content And Expansions

There is a vast amount of canon content available for the board game to explore. Focusing on prequel trilogy material makes sense following the original trilogy heavy releases. The return of Darth Maul is significant for fans of the villainous character from his days on Naboo.

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Maul remains active in other Star Wars media beyond the tabletop game. The second season of the series Maul: Shadow Lord has already been confirmed. This follows the release of the first season earlier this year. Fans can expect to see more of the iconic villain in Star Wars media soon.

Star Wars Universe And Related Media

The broader Star Wars franchise continues to expand across multiple platforms. Television series include The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett. Other shows like Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew add to the growing library.

Video games have also contributed significantly to the lore. Titles such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Battlefront are key entries. The franchise was created by George Lucas and includes major films from Episode IV to Episode IX.