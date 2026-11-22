Cosplayer Roger Presa merges Darth Maul with Marvel's Venom in stunning new photos, coinciding with the April 2026 release of the Shadow Lord series on Disney+.

Star Wars icon Darth Maul has undergone a terrifying transformation in recent fan creations, merging his iconic Prequel Trilogy aesthetic with the Marvel symbiote known as Venom. This striking visual concept emerged shortly before the April 2026 debut of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, offering fans a glimpse of what the Zabrak Sith might look like if he bonded with the alien entity. The crossover fantasy highlights the character's enduring popularity nearly three decades after his introduction in The Phantom Menace in 1999.

Venom and Maul Fusion by Cosplayer Roger Presa

Cosplayer Roger Presa, operating under the online handle @hummin_2, has shared a series of photographs depicting a hybridized version of Darth Maul and the Venom character. The resulting costume design combines the Sith Lord's spiked head, red and black face tattoos, and double-bladed red lightsaber with the physical attributes of the Marvel anti-hero. Presa's interpretation features a bulked-up physique, a ferocious set of large teeth, and unsettling white eyes that replace the character's original gaze. The design also incorporates symbiote tendrils extending from the back, emphasizing the terrifying nature of this new entity.

Also read Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Venom Spider-Man Figure for March 2026

The visual impact of the costume is heightened by its portrayal of Maul as a more formidable threat than usual. By adding Venom abilities to the dark side wielder's inherent Force skills and lightsaber expertise, the cosplayer created a frightening image that resonated with audiences. This creative mashup provides a unique twist on a character who has survived being sliced in half and continued to appear in numerous onscreen and printed stories up to the era leading into A New Hope.

In additional imagery released by Presa, the cosplayer is depicted posing next to his wife, Iris E. Presa, who goes by the social media handle @mamaof_triplets. She is dressed as Queen Amidala wearing her distinctive black traveling gown from The Phantom Menace. This recreation references a pivotal moment in Star Wars lore where Maul was tasked by Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, to locate the Queen after the Trade Federation failed in their mission. Although Maul and Amidala only faced each other briefly in a hangar at the Theed Royal Palace before being engaged by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, this costume tribute connects two major figures from that era.

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Television Dominance and Shadow Lord Series Details

Darth Maul's longevity in the Star Wars universe is largely attributed to Lucasfilm's expansion into television programming. Without these small-screen efforts, the character might have remained deceased following his apparent death in a reactor shaft in The Phantom Menace. The Clone Wars revealed that Maul survived and served as a supporting antagonist in seasons 4, 5, and 7 of that series. He subsequently filled a similar role in the middle two seasons of Star Wars Rebels before his story was conclusively resolved in the episode Twin Sun on Tatooine.

Despite his narrative conclusion in Rebels, Star Wars continues to explore untold chapters of the character's life. Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord season 1 made its debut on Disney+ in April 2026, marking the first time the character served as the central protagonist in an onscreen project. The series is set one year after the events of The Clone Wars and follows Maul and his remaining followers as they attempt to rebuild his criminal syndicate. This shift positions Maul at the forefront of the narrative, allowing for a deeper exploration of his strategic mind and ruthless tactics.

The first season of Shadow Lord concludes with significant developments for the character's future. In the finale, the Zabrak takes Devon Izara as his new apprentice after her previous master, Eeko-Dio Daki, is killed by Darth Vader. This event occurs after Maul leaves his previous apprentice behind, signaling a break from past patterns and a new era for his criminal empire. The introduction of Devon Izara sets the stage for evolving dynamics within the Shadow Collective and the broader galaxy.

Future Crossover Potential and Cast Legacy

The success of the Shadow Lord series and the viral nature of the Venom cosplay suggest potential for future crossover events between Star Wars and Marvel franchises. While the upcoming Star Wars/Marvel comic book series Hope Assembles features characters from around the time of A New Hope and does not include Darth Maul, fans remain hopeful for another opportunity for the Sith Lord and the symbiote to interact. Depending on audience reception, a crossover involving Prequel Trilogy era characters could become a reality in subsequent publications.

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Darth Maul's creation by George Lucas has resulted in a rich history defined by key performances and lasting impact. Ray Park portrayed the character in The Phantom Menace, while Sam Witwer brought the voice and life to Maul in subsequent animated series. His first appearance in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace launched a legacy that has seen him affiliated with the Alliance Sith, the Shadow Collective, and the Crimson Dawn. As a Zabrak, Maul's journey from a seemingly defeated apprentice to a galactic power broker continues to captivate audiences, with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord season 2 scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2027.