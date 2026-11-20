Darsheel Safary and Zain Khan Durrani are leading an Indian drama about cybercrime from director Alok Naik.

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’: Could Video Game Franchise Become Film Or TV Show? “We’re Very, Very Selective,” Says Take-Two CEOwill follow two young unemployed computer engineering graduates whose lives take an unexpected turn when they get an opportunity to work with a cyber agency.

What begins as a chance to prove their abilities soon draws them into the complex world of cybercrime and investigations. While being a story on investigating cybercrimes, producers say it is also a “blend of thrills, friendship and contemporary social concerns.

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”E. Niwas Returns To Feature Directing With Supernatural Comedy-Adventure 'Kurla Boyz' From Abundantia Entertainment & One Entertainment Films The film is being produced by Raj Zacharias under the banner of Celebs and Red Carpet, which is known for backing South Indian films such as Prithviraj-starrerThe film has an ensemble cast comprising Ajit Koshy, Kabir Duhan Singh, Prasad Oak, Alisha Khan, Ayushi Tyagi, Soumya Srivastav, Rahul Singh and Vitthal Kale, alongside its leads. Safary is know for his debut as a child actor in Aamir Khan’s“What attracted me to this was it’s a story of two engineering graduates who are jobless and trying to do something in life,” said Zacharias.

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