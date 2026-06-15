Darryn Peterson won't work out for Utah Jazz ahead of NBA Draft, report says

The Utah Jazz will have to trust the tape if they choose to select Darryn Peterson with the second pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will have to trust the tape if they choose to select Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the second pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

According to ESPN, Peterson will only visit with the Washington Wizards, who hold the top selection overall, and no other teams, including the Jazz. While not optimum, the Jazz were in a similar position a year ago when they selected Ace Bailey with the fifth overall pick despite the former Rutgers guard not visiting or working out in Utah. Peterson and former BYU star A.J.

Dybantsa are considered the favorites to hear their names called with the first two picks in the June 23 draft, with many believing the Wizards will go with Dybantsa. Unlike Dybantsa, who is a Utah favorite, having played and starred in Provo, Peterson is more of an enigma following one season with the Jayhawks, in which he battled cramping issues that limited his time on the court. When he did play, Peterson averaged 20.2 points per game.

Although Peterson remains a relative unknown with only his high school and Kansas resume available to Jazz personnel, the player expected to go third or fourth in the draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer, is practically a member of the franchise's family. Boozer's father, Carlos, starred for the Jazz during his time in the NBA and is currently employed by the team. Recent Utah Jazz stories





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