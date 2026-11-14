Darryn Peterson Subbing Himself Out in Jazz-Rockets Raises Concerns

Darryn Peterson subbed himself out not once, but twice against the Houston Rockets. Should the Utah Jazz be concerned?

Nov 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson reacts after a foul call during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect However, a storyline that seems to have gained some traction alongside the Jazz's NBA Cup loss is what happened to rookie Darryn Peterson in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Peterson, in the midst of what was a pretty strong night individually en route to his career-high 28 points against the Rockets, also inevitably captured the attention of some when he subbed himself out not once, but twice in the last nine minutes of action.

Also read Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Report: Latest for Utah's Second NBA Cup Game

' Ben Anderson reports that Peterson asked out of the game in the final minute when Mo Bamba also fouled out. His knee was "bothering him a bit," which could come as a result of the heavy workload he's been tasked with throughout the past several games. Peterson's averaging a pretty steep 31.2 minutes per game in the first 13 games he's played this season.

He's also one of only two players in the Jazz's lineup to have played in over 400 minutes so far this season, with the other being Ace Bailey. At the 9-minute mark, he clearly taps his chest and asks Hardy for the sub. Not as obvious in the second clip, but also not the best angle.

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It's not only a jump from the 29 minutes per game he saw during his last year playing at Kansas, but he's also playing far more games in a short period of time compared to what he saw in college as well. Peterson only played in 24 games last season with the Jayhawks, and he's already eclipsed half of that through the first three weeks of his rookie year in the NBA.

That increased workload and responsibility could be something to attribute to his questionable health status. However, now seeing Peterson's health in limbo early in his career–– to the point where he's now subbing himself out of games–– will inevitably lead to many wondering whether or not it's something of concern moving forward.

Nov 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson handles the ball against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHe missed 11 games due to injury and severe cramping Could the Jazz be seeing Peterson fall into a similar trend of shaky health now that he's in the league? Well, it's far too early to draw that conclusion just yet.

For all we know, Peterson's knee issue could be a minor tweak, and not impact any of his availability moving forward. The Jazz didn't give an update on his status after the game, and we'll learn more about what his health looks like ahead of Utah's next game facing the San Antonio Spurs.

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But seeing any type of injury from the Jazz's prized rookie, especially knowing his history coming into the league, will be due for some further attention moving forward. And if Peterson does happen to be next up on the Jazz's seemingly ever-growing list of injuries to start the new season, that'd be far from an ideal outcome for a team that's dropped 12 of its first 13 games on the year.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis! Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI.

He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.