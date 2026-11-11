Utah Jazz Fall 112-107 to Heat, 10th Loss in 11 Games as Darryn Peterson Scores Career‑High 25

Darryn Peterson scores a career‑high 25 points as Utah Jazz fall to Miami Heat in a 10‑11 skid. The win‑less team shows flashes from young players but also highlights defensive shortcomings.

The Utah Jazz fell 112-107 to the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, losing a game that had already become the 10th defeat in 11 games for the franchise.

In a performance that highlighted the team's depth issues, guard Darryn Peterson led the Jazz with a career‑high 25 points on 10‑19 shooting, adding four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. Peterson's ball‑handling confidence and scoring ability suggest he will carry an increasingly heavy offensive role while the Jazz remain shorthanded.

Also read Lauri Markkanen Out Again For Jazz vs Heat; Anthony Davis Drops 44 In Loss

Ace Bailey contributed a team‑best 23 points from 10‑15 shooting, including three threes, and collected seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes of play. His efficiency and versatility on both ends of the floor underscore why he remains a cornerstone of Utah's future plans.

Wing guard Josh Green, who started due to injuries, finished with only two points on 1‑5 shooting, but posted a positive plus‑minus of +4. Green's defensive work and ability to fit into multiple lineups earned him continued starts amid the Jazz's 16‑player injury list.

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Guard Josh Okogie struggled, scoring six points on 1‑8 shooting and recording a team‑worst plus‑minus of -22 in 31 minutes. Okogie's low output-averaging 3.7 points on 27.8 percent shooting for the season-raises concerns about who will provide perimeter defense and spacing as the lineup remains thin.

The loss extended a streak of 90‑game wins for the Heat and pushed the Jazz's series record against the Miami franchise to 3‑24.

The Jazz's offensive struggles were evident, as their shooting from beyond the arc dipped to 26.5 percent on the night, a sharp decline from their early‑season average of 34.8 percent.

Defensively, Utah's inability to contain Miami's sharpshooters cost them, as the Heat finished 38.2 percent from three-point range, disrupting the Jazz's offensive rhythm.

Injuries continue to plague the Jazz, with Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. out, leaving the roster compressed and forcing younger players to take on larger roles.

The remainder of the season will test the Jazz's resilience as they seek to turn their nine‑game losing streak into a winning run. The front office is reportedly evaluating potential mid‑season moves to bolster depth.

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While the Jazz lost, the performances of Peterson, Bailey, and Green show that the team's younger core can deliver flashes of brilliance even when the roster is overloaded with injuries.

The Heat, meanwhile, will look to carry momentum into the playoffs, where they have already shown their capacity to overcome early setbacks.

Utah's management emphasized the importance of staying focused on player development and health as the team navigates the remainder of the 2026‑27 season.

Analysts point to the need for improved defensive cohesion and shooting efficiency if the Jazz are to reverse their fortunes in the weeks ahead.

The game, played at Delta Center, was a hard‑fought battle that highlighted the Jazz's underlying issues while also showcasing the potential of its emerging talents.