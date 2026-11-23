Darren O'Neall receives a 12-year sentence for the 1986 disappearance of Wendy Aughe. The case highlights the power of DNA and public tips in cold case investigations.

Darren D. O'Neall was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Whatcom County last Wednesday for his connection to the 1986 disappearance of Wendy Aughe. The nearly 40-year-old investigation into the presumed murder of the 29-year-old woman has finally reached a legal conclusion, even though investigators have never located her remains.

O'Neall Sentenced in Whatcom County

Darren D. O'Neall, 66, a suspected serial killer, is now serving time for the manslaughter charge related to the Aughe case. The new 12-year sentence is unlikely to significantly increase the total time he serves in custody because he is already incarcerated in an Oregon prison. In Oregon, O'Neall is serving a 135-year sentence for other crimes, making the additional Washington state time largely symbolic in terms of physical confinement. However, the legal outcome serves a vital purpose in providing accountability for Wendy Aughe and closure for her family members.

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Investigation Reveals Critical Details

Wendy Aughe vanished after failing to pick up her eight-year-old daughter from the babysitter. Jim Fuda, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, explained that the babysitter went to Aughe's apartment to retrieve clothes for the child. Upon entering, she discovered evidence of a crime and immediately alerted the police.

During the investigation, detectives identified O'Neall by the alias Mike Johnson. Prior to Aughe's disappearance, O'Neall had worked for approximately two days as a bartender in Bellingham. Fuda noted that O'Neall filled out his job application on a napkin, stole money from the establishment's till, and then left the premises. While working at that bar, O'Neall met Wendy Aughe.

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DNA Evidence and Public Tips

Investigators found blood and semen at the scene of Aughe's apartment, which proved crucial for solving the cold case. DNA analysis eventually linked the evidence to Darren D. O'Neall, who was subsequently extradited from Oregon to Whatcom County to face charges. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter as part of the resolution.

Jim Fuda emphasized that the case demonstrates how public tips can assist investigators in solving long-standing crimes. He referenced a recent Crime Stoppers Cold Case Project regarding Robin Kenworthy, which also generated a useful tip passed to detectives. Fuda encouraged the public to report information even if they are unsure of its validity, noting that he could not discuss specific details of a recent tip due to privacy concerns involving a potential suspect.

Next Steps for the Investigation

Despite the legal conclusion of the manslaughter charge, investigators and the Aughe family still require the public's assistance to locate Wendy Aughe's body. Individuals with information are urged to submit tips anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound free P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. This ongoing effort ensures that the search for the victim continues even after the perpetrator has been held legally accountable.