Darren Hoolahan Feared Dead in Spain as Police Probe Kinahan Gang Links

Spanish police are investigating whether the Kinahan criminal gang is linked to missing Darren Hoolahan, brother of former Irish international Wes Hoolahan.

Police in Spain are investigating whether the Kinahan criminal gang is responsible for the suspected death of Darren Hoolahan, the brother of former Premier League and Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan. Darren 'Roy' Hoolahan, a 37-year-old father-of-two originally from Dublin, vanished after a meeting at a cafe in San Pedro de Alcantara, near Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

His family reported him missing on June 10. Darren Hoolahan had lived in Marbella for several years and worked in the nightlife industry. Spanish police are pursuing the theory that he was abducted and held against his will following the meeting.

Also read Camerimage Opens With Minute Of Silence For Kraków Mass Shooting; Darren Aronofsky Honored & Luca Guadagnino Introduces ‘Artificial’

Five Arrests in the Darren Hoolahan Case

Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Darren Hoolahan, four Irish nationals and one British national. News of the arrests, which took place on October 27, only emerged at the weekend.

The four Irish nationals were remanded in custody after appearing before a judge. The British national, named in court as Karl D H, was granted bail but was immediately taken into custody under an international arrest warrant issued by Spain's Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid on an unrelated matter.

Advertisement

Court officials confirmed that four people had been remanded in custody and one suspect had been released on bail. Sources said they did not know what the warrant in the separate case was for.

Charges and Police Claims Against the Suspects

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged unlawful detention of Darren Hoolahan, as well as for possessing military-grade weapons, membership in a criminal organization, and crimes against public health. The specific charges against each individual will be determined as the case progresses.

Police are reported to have identified the head of the Kinahan Cartel's Spanish operations, along with his associates, as prime suspects. Those named remain suspects and have not been convicted of any offence.

A well-placed police source described the case as a disturbing disappearance. The source said the arrests relate to the Darren Hoolahan case, which police have categorised in those terms.

Estepona Search and Earlier Attacks in Marbella

Police believe Darren Hoolahan was taken to a secluded area near Estepona, 12 miles from the cafe where he was last seen. Searches of that area have so far turned up nothing.

Advertisement

Spanish media outlet El Espanol said last week that everything pointed to him being dead and buried in Marbella, possibly in a mountain area or underneath the swimming pool of a house linked to a member of the Irish mafia. This assessment has not been confirmed by police.

El Espanol also reported that the gang suspected of abducting him had allegedly tried to snatch him on March 25. CCTV footage reportedly shows at least three people storming his Marbella villa before discovering he was not there.

Darren Hoolahan was one of two men being investigated over a March 2024 gun attack on La Sala, a British-run eatery in the holiday resort of Puerto Banus, a short drive from Marbella. Two men fled on a motorbike after the drive-by shooting, which destroyed the restaurant's windows. Nobody was injured.

Wes Hoolahan Career and Family Connection

Wes Hoolahan, a 44-year-old former Irish international, has no suggested involvement in criminal activities. Police have made no such claim against him in the reports on the case.

Wes Hoolahan made more than 300 appearances during a decade at Norwich City and also played for Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion and Shelbourne. He earned 43 caps for the Republic of Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football in February 2018.